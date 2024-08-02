Russia attacks bus with construction workers with drone in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 6

Russian forces conducted a drone attack on a bus carrying civilians in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 2 August, injuring six people.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russian troops struck a bus with people in the Derhachi community with a drone at about 9 am.

According to Syniehubov, all the victims were construction workers. Five of the injured are in moderate condition, while one man is reported to be in serious condition.

Law enforcement and emergency services are currently working at the scene, Syniehubov wrote.

Over the past day, Russia attacked the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv Oblast twice. The attack damaged a house, roof, and windows and 2 hectares of the field.

The Russian army also attacked Ukraine’s fortifications in the Kupiansk sector six times. At the moment, all these clashes in the areas of Andriivka, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane are over.

Russia launched a new offensive on 10 May in northern Kharkiv Oblast. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian troops had advanced as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the oblast but had been halted by the first line of defense.

