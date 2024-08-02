Eng
Esp

Russian forces occupies village of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State

Russian forces have occupied the village of Vesele and advanced near four other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to Deep State.
byMaria Tril
02/08/2024
The Russian forces have made advances in several areas of Donetsk Oblast, including the occupation of the village of Vesele, according to the Ukrainian analytical group Deep State.

“On 1 August, the Russian army occupied the village of Vesele in Donetsk Oblast,” Deep State reports.

In addition to Vesele, Russian troops have reportedly made progress near other regional settlements. “Russian forces advanced near Lysychne, Ivanivka, Serhiyivka and Zhelanne,” the source states.

The occupation of Vesele and the advances near other settlements could alter the strategic landscape in Donetsk Oblast, though the full implications of these movements remain to be seen.

