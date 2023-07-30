Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Three civilians killed in Russian attacks on nine oblasts of Ukraine in a single day

byOlena Mukhina
30/07/2023
1 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russian occupiers attacked nine regions of Ukraine in a single day, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts with mortars and artillery, according to the regional military administrations. 

On 29 July, the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia killed a 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man and injured two people. In addition, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery and used drones to target 20 settlements in the region, as per Ukrainska Pravda

More than 300 explosions were heard in settlements of Kherson Oblast. Russian shelling injured two civilians and damaged the “Palada” plant.

One civilian was killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast, which also damaged five residential buildings and two household facilities.

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts