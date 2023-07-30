Three civilians killed in Russian attacks on nine oblasts of Ukraine in a single day

Russian occupiers attacked nine regions of Ukraine in a single day, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts with mortars and artillery, according to the regional military administrations.

On 29 July, the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia killed a 32-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man and injured two people. In addition, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery and used drones to target 20 settlements in the region, as per Ukrainska Pravda.

More than 300 explosions were heard in settlements of Kherson Oblast. Russian shelling injured two civilians and damaged the “Palada” plant.

One civilian was killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast, which also damaged five residential buildings and two household facilities.