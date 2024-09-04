Biden condemns Russian attack on Poltava, reaffirms US support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden condemned the Russian missile attack on Poltava, emphasizing that Russia must not win its war in Ukraine, according to the statement released on the White House website.

On Tuesday, 3 September, Russian forces struck a school and a hospital in Poltava with two ballistic missiles, killing 53 deaths and injuring 300 people. It is one of the deadliest attacks during the war, comparable to the assault on the Olenivka detention facility in Donbas, which killed some 50 Ukrainian POWs.

“I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms. This assault is a tragic reminder of Putin’s ongoing and outrageous attempts to break the will of a free people. But for two and a half years, the people of Ukraine have stood unbowed. And the United States will continue stand with them—including providing the air defense systems and capabilities they need to protect their country,” claimed Biden.

He expressed confidence that Russia would not win this war.

“Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this war. The people of Ukraine will prevail. And on this tragic day, and every day, the United States stands with them,” he stressed.

On 4 September, Russia launched a combined attack on Lviv and Kryvyi Rih cities, targeting civilian infrastructure. Three children were killed in the strike, and 43 were injured.

The attack on Lviv caused significant damage to the city’s architectural heritage. The Ukrainian authorities said that at least seven architectural monuments of local significance were damaged. These buildings are located in a historic area and a UNESCO buffer zone and are listed in the state register of immovable monuments of Ukraine.

The Regional Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation in Lviv, housed in the historic Villa of Józefa Franz in 1893, has also suffered extensive damage.

Related: