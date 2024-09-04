Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Biden condemns Russian attack on Poltava, reaffirms US support for Ukraine

The attack caused additional casualties and significant damage to cultural landmarks.
byOlena Mukhina
04/09/2024
2 minute read
Consequences of the Russian air attack on Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast on 7 June 2024. Photo via Poltava Oblast administration
Biden condemns Russian attack on Poltava, reaffirms US support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden condemned the Russian missile attack on Poltava, emphasizing that Russia must not win its war in Ukraine, according to the statement released on the White House website.

On Tuesday, 3 September, Russian forces struck a school and a hospital in Poltava with two ballistic missiles, killing 53 deaths and injuring 300 people. It is one of the deadliest attacks during the war, comparable to the assault on the Olenivka detention facility in Donbas, which killed some 50 Ukrainian POWs.

“I condemn this deplorable attack in the strongest possible terms.

This assault is a tragic reminder of Putin’s ongoing and outrageous attempts to break the will of a free people. But for two and a half years, the people of Ukraine have stood unbowed.

And the United States will continue stand with them—including providing the air defense systems and capabilities they need to protect their country,” claimed Biden.

He expressed confidence that Russia would not win this war.

“Make no mistake: Russia will not prevail in this war. The people of Ukraine will prevail. And on this tragic day, and every day, the United States stands with them,” he stressed.

On 4 September, Russia launched a combined attack on Lviv and Kryvyi Rih cities, targeting civilian infrastructure. Three children were killed in the strike, and 43 were injured.

The attack on Lviv caused significant damage to the city’s architectural heritage. The Ukrainian authorities said that at least seven architectural monuments of local significance were damaged. These buildings are located in a historic area and a UNESCO buffer zone and are listed in the state register of immovable monuments of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defense minister urges faster weapons delivery in UK after deadly Russian strike on Lviv, Poltava

The Regional Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation in Lviv, housed in the historic Villa of Józefa Franz in 1893, has also suffered extensive damage.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts