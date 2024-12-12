Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

ISW: Russians reach within 6 km from Pokrovsk, prepare attack from south

Ukrainian positions face up to 30 daily attacks, with Russians suffering nearly 3,000 casualties in two weeks while making gains.
byYuri Zoria
12/12/2024
2 minute read
isw russians reach within 6 km pokrovsk prepare attack south situation donetsk oblast's ukrainian positions face up 30 daily attacks suffering nearly 3000 casualties two weeks while making gains russian
Situation at Donetsk Oblast’s Pokrovsk. Map: ISW
ISW: Russians reach within 6 km from Pokrovsk, prepare attack from south

Russian forces have advanced to within 6 kilometers of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, while conducting a turning maneuver from the south, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 11 December.

Russia is pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast, with a focus on Pokrovsk. The city’s strategic value lies in its role as a logistics and transport hub for Ukrainian forces, crucial for supporting operations on the eastern front.

According to geolocated footage from 10 December, Russian forces have made progress in western Novyi Trud and along the E50 highway south of Dachenske, in the Pokrovsk area, ISW reports.

Ukrainian Khortytsia Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Nazar Voloshyn said on 11 December that Russian forces attacked Ukrainian fortifications west of Novyi Trud, south of Novotroitske, and on the southwestern outskirts of Shevchenko. Ukrainian forces lost two positions during these attacks and are working to restore them, Voloshyn said.

A Ukrainian battalion commander in the Pokrovsk area described the situation as “critical,” ISW says, noting that each Russian battalion-sized formation receives about 200 fresh personnel monthly. The commander indicated that Russian forces are attacking Ukrainian positions up to 30 times per day with an artillery advantage.

Another Ukrainian brigade officer reported that Russian forces lost nearly 3,000 personnel in the Pokrovsk direction over two weeks.

“Continued Russian losses at this scale will impose a mounting cost on Russia’s already-strained force generation apparatus. Russian forces may well continue making gains towards Pokrovsk, but the losses they are taking to do so will temper their ability to translate these gains into more far-reaching offensive operations,” ISW says.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!