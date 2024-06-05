Eng
Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in France and Italy this week

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy and US President Biden will meet this Thursday in France during ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy. The second meeting will occur next week in Italy at the G7 summit.
05/06/2024
biden zelenskyy
Presidents Joe Biden of the US and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in Kyiv on 20 February 2023. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy Official
President Joe Biden will hold meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week in France and next week in Italy, Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on board the presidential aircraft en route to France.

According to Sullivan, Biden will have an opportunity to meet with President Zelensky in Normandy and discuss with him the state of affairs in Ukraine and “how the US can deepen its support for Ukraine.”

“In a few days, he will also have an opportunity to meet with President Zelenskyy again on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy,” he added.

On the morning of 5 June, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold two meetings with US President Joe Biden.

“Ahead are two meetings between Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden – important issues of supporting Ukraine, strengthening our defense,” Yermak wrote.

US President Joe Biden departed for France on 4 June. He intends to participate in commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy and hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. France excluded Russian from the commemorations of the Allied landings in Normandy.

On 7 June, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace in Paris. On the morning of 7 June, the President of Ukraine will deliver a speech before meeting with the Assembly’s President Yaël Braun-Pivet in the French parliament.

