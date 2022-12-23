Biden signs record defense budget, which includes 800 million USD for Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

US President Joe Biden signed the defense budget of the United States for next year with a record 858 billion dollars, which also includes funds for military aid to Ukraine, the White House announced.

The defense budget was allocated 45 billion more than President Joe Biden initially proposed. The budget provides for an increase in wages for the American military, funding for the purchase of weapons, support for Taiwan, which is threatened by China, and 800 million in military support for Ukraine to repel Russian war aggression.

