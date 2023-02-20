Biden announces USD 500 mn in new military aid to Ukraine during surprise visit to Kyiv

On 20 February, US President Joe Biden announced the US would provide $500 million in additional military aid to Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv, UkrInform reported.

The new package will include artillery ammunition for the HIMARS system and Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

In addition, the US president said that new sanctions would be announced shortly to prevent circumvention of existing sanctions mechanisms.

During the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Joseph Biden noted that people of Ukraine amazed the world with their bravery in repeling Russian aggression.

“Despite expectations, you are winning, and you will continue to prevail. It’s really astounding and reminds us that freedom is invaluable. It is priceless, and it is worth fighting for for as long as it takes. And that is how long we are going to be with you,” the US President assured.

