US privately asks Ukraine to show it’s open to negotiate with Russia – WP citing anonymous sources

Ukrainian (left) and Russian (right) delegations during the talks in Istanbul, Turkey on 29 March 2022. Photo: Anadolu Agency
The Washington Post says that the Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to “signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power,” according to people familiar with the discussions.
“The request by American officials is not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, these people said. Rather, they called it a calculated attempt to ensure the government in Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come,” according to WP.
The only “realistic proposal” that Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine — Ukraine’s MFA
Putin keeps rejecting Ukrainian sovereignty in a way that is fundamentally incompatible with serious negotiations – ISW
“Do negotiations really help overcome terror? Terrorists are neutralized,” Zelenskyy says
