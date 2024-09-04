Eng
Ukrainian defense minister urges faster weapons delivery in UK after deadly Russian strike on Lviv, Poltava

During a visit to the United Kingdom, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov urged allies to expedite the delivery of crucial weapons to defend Ukraine against Russian strikes.
Olena Mukhina
04/09/2024
2 minute read
Russia at $ 150B war cost while 50% of Ukraine West aid late - Umerov
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Photo: Rustem Umerov via X/Twitter
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called on partners and allies to accelerate the delivery of critically needed weapons to protect Ukraine from Russia’s terrorist attacks during his visit to the UK.

His statements come after a Russian attack in Lviv, which killed seven people and injured 64 others.

“While on a working visit to the UK, I once again appealed to our partners and allies to expedite the delivery of critically needed weapons and support,” Umerov wrote on social media.

During his meeting with UK Defense Secretary John Healey, the minister noted that he emphasized the need to deploy long-range weapons for strikes on military targets inside Russia.

“It is critically important to stop the Russian terror that once again claimed the lives of our citizens today,” the Ukrainian defense minister stated.

The ministers also discussed strengthening cooperation in the defense-industrial sector and additional funding for creating long-term joint defense projects.

“We specifically addressed the development of technologies such as missile systems, drones, electronic warfare systems, and ground-based robotic systems, where Ukraine already has unique experience and knowledge. We can turn this knowledge into real power with the UK,” said Umerov.

He expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in Lviv and assured that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is doing everything possible to acquire mechanisms to counter the Russian terror.

The previous day, the invaders launched an air attack on the city of Poltava, Ukraine, with two ballistic missiles. The strike targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital, resulting in significant casualties and destruction. Some 53 people were killed and 300 were injured in the assault.

Russian missile strike on Poltava university and hospital kills 41, injures over 180

