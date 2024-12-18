Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Western leaders should stop speculating about Ukraine’s defeat, Polish PM Tusk urges

The Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met President Zelenskyy in Lviv to discuss bilateral relations, military support, and historical issues.
byYuri Zoria
18/12/2024
2 minute read
western leaders stop speculating about ukraine's defeat polish pm tusk urges ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy (l) prime minister donald (r) during meeting lviv 17 2024 presidentgovua zelensky met discuss bilateral
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (R) during their meeting in Lviv on 17 December 2024. Photo: president.gov.ua
Western leaders should stop speculating about Ukraine’s defeat, Polish PM Tusk urges

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on an unannounced visit to Lviv on 17 December. During the meeting, Tusk strongly urged Western leaders to stop speculating about Ukraine’s potential defeat, stating that such talk “has nothing to do with facts,according to PAP.

The meeting comes as the ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears its third year, with Russian forces launching repeated, costly frontal assaults to seize Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and push Ukrainians back from Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Russia appears to be intensifying its efforts to secure these gains before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on 20 January. Trump, who has vowed to cut US aid for Ukraine, promised to quickly end the war without providing specifics, while his aides suggested pressuring Ukraine to cede territory by withdrawing support.

According to the Ukrainian President’s website, the leaders discussed battlefield situation, diplomatic efforts, and coordination with partners. Zelenskyy said:

“What we all need in Europe is not just a pause in hostilities, not just something temporary or uncertain. We need a strong shared position – of all partners.

At a press conference, Tusk rejected the defeatist rhetoric emerging in the West amid Russia’s costly advances in eastern Ukraine:

“Stop speculating, from any capital of the world, about the possible defeat of Ukraine, it has nothing to do with the facts,” PAP cites the Polish Prime Minister as saying. Tusk noted that Ukraine, “contrary to some pessimists,” is successfully defending itself against Russian onslaught.

Donald Tusk emphasized that now is the time for the West to believe in its strength and convince others that Ukraine and the world deserve a just peace and respect for borders.

The Polish Prime Minister said that Poland would continue supporting Ukraine, particularly regarding its NATO membership aspirations.

“If it depended on Poland, it wouldn’t take longer than one day,” PAP quoted Tusk as saying.

Tusk announced that Poland is preparing to implement a project to equip Ukrainian brigades, planning to discuss these initiatives with the Baltic and Nordic partners.

We value everything that Poland has done for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said per PAP, noting that bilateral relations remain stable, and the talks were productive.

Both leaders reported progress on historical issues, referring to the Volyn Tragedy of the 1940s and the exhumation of its Polish victims. Zelenskyy highlighted ongoing collaboration, while Tusk emphasized that history “cannot divide us.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!