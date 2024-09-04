Eng
Kirby condemns Russian attack on Poltava, promises more US aid

The deployment of JASSM missiles, which might be included in the aid package for Ukraine, could push Russian staging areas back hundreds of kilometers, military analysts suggest.
Maria Tril
04/09/2024
2 minute read
politico us weighs giving ukraine jassm missiles f-16s agm-158 (joint air-to-surface standoff missile) low observable cruise missile developed lockheed martin flickr/robert frola 1084px-lockheed_martin_agm-158_jassm_(8351604870)
The AGM-158 JASSM (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile), a low observable standoff cruise missile developed by Lockheed Martin. Photo: Flickr/Robert Frola.
According to John Kirby, a White House National Security Council representative, the United States plans to send additional military assistance to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

This announcement comes in the wake of a Russian missile attack on Poltava on 3 September. Russia hit an educational institution and hospital. The attack resulted in 50 deaths and over 200 injuries.

According to Radio Liberty, a representative of the White House National Security Council condemned the attack, saying it was “another horrific reminder of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutality against the people of Ukraine.” He emphasized the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

Voice of America reports, citing US officials, that the United States is close to an agreement on supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles capable of striking targets deep within Russian territory. However, resolving technical issues related to the delivery could take several months.

Three anonymous sources indicated that the inclusion of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) in the weapons package for Kyiv is expected to be announced this fall, although a final decision has not yet been made.

The deployment of JASSM could significantly alter the strategic situation, as targets within Russia would be within range of powerful, high-precision missiles.

Military analysts suggest that a JASSM deployment could push Russian staging areas and supply depots back hundreds of kilometers, complicating Moscow’s efforts to support offensive operations and potentially giving Ukraine a strategic advantage.

Politico reported in mid-August that the United States was considering providing Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles for F-16 fighters, the first batch of which Kyiv recently received. The publication noted that such missiles would allow the Ukrainian Air Force to attack targets at distances of over 300 kilometers.

The US maintains its prohibition on using American weapons to strike targets deep within Russia.

In late August, Pentagon spokesman Major Patrick Ryder reiterated this stance: “Ukrainians can use American aid for self-defense against attacks from abroad. In other words, to return fire. But our policy has not changed for long-range strikes deep into Russian territory.”

