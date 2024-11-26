Eng
US says it takes Russian threats to strike new American base in Poland “seriously”

US National Security Spokesperson John Kirby assures that the US will do everything necessary to protect American military personnel in Europe amidst rising Russian threats.
US White House Kirby
John Kirby, US national security spokesman, at a briefing on 8 November 2023. Screenshot: Reuters video
US says it takes Russian threats to strike new American base in Poland “seriously”

The US has responded to Russia’s threats to destroy the new American missile defense base in Redzikowo, Poland. US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby stated during a briefing that Washington takes such threats seriously, according to the official website of the White House.

On 21 November, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova threatened to strike the “Aegis Ashore” air defense base in Redzikowo. She called the NATO anti-missile base in Poland “another provocative step,” accusing the US of “projecting American power” onto other territories. Zakharova also said the base “is a priority target for potential neutralization.” Her remarks are part of a new wave of threats from Moscow following the US approval for Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia using Western-made long-range weapons.

“Yeah, we’ve seen those comments, and, obviously, you know, you have to take those kinds of threats seriously, and we do. As reckless and irresponsible as they are, we obviously take it seriously,” Kirby said.

He emphasized that the US is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of American forces in Europe and reaffirmed the US’s unwavering commitment to NATO’s Article 5, adding that “it’s rock-solid, and that’’ not going to change.”

When asked about Ukraine’s use of ATACMS missile systems, Kirby noted that they are primarily used for self-defense.

“Right now, they are able to use ATACMS to defend themselves, you know, in an immediate-need basis.  And right now, you know, understandably, that’s taking place in and around Kursk, in the Kursk Oblast. I’d let the Ukrainians speak to their use of ATACMS and their targeting procedures, and what they’re using them for and how well they’re doing,” stated Kirby.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Paweł Wroński stressed the Polish base in Redzikowo is purely defensive, set up to counter ballistic missile threats, according to RMF24.

Wronski added that if Russia continues its threats, the US and NATO may need to bolster air defenses along the Alliance’s eastern flank.

