CNN: Putin falsely claims Russian intermediate-range ballistic missiles are unstoppable, says expert

Currently, Ukraine doesn’t possess the systems capable of destroying Russian intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
byOlena Mukhina
23/11/2024
2 minute read
Russia warheads nuclear missiles weapon
Russian missiles that hold nuclear warheads on parade during military Victory Day rehearsal on Red Square, Moscow, Russia, 06 May 2012. (EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has falsely claimed that Russian intermediate-range ballistic missiles are impossible to intercept. According to Fabian Hoffmann, a doctoral research fellow at the Oslo Nuclear Project, a number of air defense systems are capable of destroying such missiles, CNN has reported.

On 21 November, Russia struck Dnipro with a Multiple Independently-Targetable Reentry Vehicle missile with conventional warheads. Ukraine identified the weapon as an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched from a Kedr missile system. Russia has never used such a weapon against Ukraine before. An investigation of the attack and assessment of the damage is ongoing.

Fabian Hoffmann said that several US and Israeli-made missile defense systems can intercept multiple warheads of intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

“Systems like SM-3 from Aegis or Aegis Ashore, as well as most likely Arrow 3 and THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), can absolutely deal with this type of threat,” revealed the expert.

He noted that the economic factor poses a bigger challenge than the interception itself, as destroying all the warheads of intermediate-range ballistic missiles would require a large number of interceptors.

Media reports say Kyiv has already begun negotiations with Washington about acquiring an air defense system capable of countering such attacks. The military is considering two primary options: either upgrading the existing Patriot air defense system or acquiring a THAAD system.

Ukraine eyes THAAD, Patriot enhancements against new Russian threats

