Ukraine eyes THAAD, Patriot enhancements against new Russian threats

A Ukrainian military source reveals negotiations with the US to acquire advanced air defense systems after Russia’s intermediate-range missile attack.
byYuri Zoria
22/11/2024
2 minute read
russia breaks cold war deterrence doctrine multiple warhead missile strike dnipro independently-targetable reentry vehicles (mirv) russian nuclear-capable ballistic hitting city 21 November 2024 Ukrainian airspace monitoring channels icbm
Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRV) from a Russian nuclear -capable ballistic missile hitting Dnipro city on 21 November 2024. Screenshot:
Ukraine is actively pursuing advanced missile defense options following a recent Russian missile attack, a source within the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) told Interfax-Ukraine.

Russia continues daily missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, terrorizing civilians and damaging energy infrastructure as part of its broader strategy. On 21 November, a Russian strike on Dnipro marked the first combat use of a Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) missile with conventional warheads. Ukraine initially identified the weapon as an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), while Western sources suggested it was an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

According to the source, negotiations are currently underway with the United States to obtain sophisticated missile interception systems. The military is considering two primary options: either upgrading the existing Patriot air defense system or acquiring the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

The new Russian experimental missiles possess exceptional characteristics that differentiate them from conventional missiles.

“All of their characteristics – both height and speed – are superior to conventional missiles,” the military source stated. Despite the threatening nature of these missiles, the source believes that Russia’s primary goal is to intimidate Ukrainians.

The THAAD system, an American anti-ballistic missile defense technology, is designed to intercept and destroy short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase of descent or reentry.

