France will transfer 3,000 artillery shells to Ukraine per month, according to Lt-Gen Ivan Havryliuk, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, who said that in an interview with the NV.

Shortly before the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) for military support of Ukraine, the Group’s Coalition of Artillery convened its first meeting in Paris on 18 January. The US- and France-led artillery coalition comprises 23 nations.

Havryliuk said the Ukrainian delegation highlighted to 22 backers the needs of the Ukrainian troops based “on the objective picture at the front and possible scenarios,” while the coalition members assured Ukraine of their further support. The countries discussed the provision of artillery equipment, spare parts for artillery systems, shells, improving the intelligence and fire control capabilities of the Ukrainian forces, and organizing the repairs of artillery weapons. The Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister says that the fact that Russia is ramping up the production capacity of its military-industrial complex facilities and purchasing ammunition and missiles abroad shows that “the Kremlin is not going to abandon its aggressive plans.”

“Regarding 155-mm shells for French artillery systems, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that France would be able to provide the Ukrainian army with 3,000 shells per month,” Havryliuk noted.

Ahead of launching the “artillery coalition” in Paris, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced plans to deliver 78 truck-mounted Caesar howitzers to Ukraine by early next year, enhancing Kyiv’s artillery against Russia’s invasion. He told Le Parisien that the first six, capable of hitting targets over 40 kilometers away, will arrive in the coming weeks. Ukraine has been actively employing Caesars on the front line since receiving the initial batch in May 2022. Currently, Ukraine is facing a shortage of artillery shells, affecting military operations on the frontline. Ukraine’s military officials emphasized the use of “active defense” and noted an increase in drone usage, while the country responds to shell shortages by intensifying kamikaze drone production through collaboration with Western companies.

