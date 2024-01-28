Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukraine Defense Ministry: France to supply Ukraine with 3,000 artillery shells monthly

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Lt-Gen Ivan Havryliuk stated that France will supply Ukraine with 3,000 artillery shells per month. Earlier, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the delivery of 78 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine by early next year, with the first six arriving soon.
byYuri Zoria
28/01/2024
2 minute read
155 artillery ammunition
155 mm artillery shells. Illustrative photo: rheinmetall.com
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

France will transfer 3,000 artillery shells to Ukraine per month, according to Lt-Gen Ivan Havryliuk, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister, who said that in an interview with the NV.

Shortly before the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) for military support of Ukraine, the Group’s Coalition of Artillery convened its first meeting in Paris on 18 January. The US- and France-led artillery coalition comprises 23 nations.

Havryliuk said the Ukrainian delegation highlighted to 22 backers the needs of the Ukrainian troops based “on the objective picture at the front and possible scenarios,” while the coalition members assured Ukraine of their further support. The countries discussed the provision of artillery equipment, spare parts for artillery systems, shells, improving the intelligence and fire control capabilities of the Ukrainian forces, and organizing the repairs of artillery weapons.

The Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister says that the fact that Russia is ramping up the production capacity of its military-industrial complex facilities and purchasing ammunition and missiles abroad shows that “the Kremlin is not going to abandon its aggressive plans.”

“Regarding 155-mm shells for French artillery systems, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that France would be able to provide the Ukrainian army with 3,000 shells per month,” Havryliuk noted.

Ahead of launching the “artillery coalition” in Paris, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced plans to deliver 78 truck-mounted Caesar howitzers to Ukraine by early next year, enhancing Kyiv’s artillery against Russia’s invasion. He told Le Parisien that the first six, capable of hitting targets over 40 kilometers away, will arrive in the coming weeks.

Ukraine has been actively employing Caesars on the front line since receiving the initial batch in May 2022.

Currently, Ukraine is facing a shortage of artillery shells, affecting military operations on the frontline. Ukraine’s military officials emphasized the use of “active defense” and noted an increase in drone usage, while the country responds to shell shortages by intensifying kamikaze drone production through collaboration with Western companies.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts