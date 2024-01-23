NATO inks $1.2 bn deal for 220,000 shells to resupply allies, Ukraine, but delivery could take years

On 23 January, NATO signed a €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) contract to purchase 220,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, the Alliance’s most in-demand artillery shell, enabling allies to resupply their arsenals and continue providing vital artillery stocks to Ukraine to help defeat Russia’s invasion, AP and Newsweek report.

With the major US aid package funding stalled by Congress Republicans for months and the EU’s aid vetoed by Russia’s ally, Hungary, the Ukrainian troops are experiencing shell shortages on the front.