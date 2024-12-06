Eng
Ukraine develops own ballistic missile systems, while new rocket complexes are set to join armed forces

Ukraine’s missile programs face difficulties, but the Grom-2, based on the Sapsan, continues to advance despite challenging conditions.
Olena Mukhina
06/12/2024
Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, the former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told oboz.ua that Ukraine is developing its own ballistic missile, and new missile systems are expected to be introduced into the Ukrainian Armed Forces soon.

In 2024, Ukraine’s defense production has made significant strides, with the country producing over 100 missiles and increasing its overall defense capabilities. Ukraine has invested approximately $7 billion in its defense sector in 2024, focusing on modernizing its military through the development of drones, robotics, and electronic warfare systems.

In the recent interview, Romanenko emphasized that Ukraine had a missile program for many years. In 2016, information emerged about “Sapsan,” a Ukrainian ballistic missile. Then, Saudi Arabia wanted to purchase such a missile.

Romanenko explained that the project was never completed due to Russia’s opposition. He said that today, Ukraine has other missile programs, including the “Grom-2,” which is being developed based on the “Sapsan.”

“They are being implemented under tough conditions. There have been tests. But such projects require time. Only a few countries possess missile technology and can carry out such tasks. Therefore, time, money, and focused efforts are needed to complete these tasks as soon as possible,” said Romanenko.

However, Ukraine’s capabilities are quite limited, so it should not be expected that something similar to Russia’s “Kedr” intermediate-range ballistic missile will appear in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Recently, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that Ukraine has resumed and scaled up the serial production of the R-360 cruise missile for the “Neptune” complex. Modified missiles are now capable of hitting targets at a greater range.

He also mentioned that the missile drone “Palyanytsia,” first introduced in August, entered serial production.

