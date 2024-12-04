Eng
Ukraine expands drone production as demand on front lines surges

Newly developed drones adapted for modern warfare are replacing imported Mavics.
Olena Mukhina
04/12/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian advanced combat drone, “Shmavik,” analogous to the Chinese DJI Mavic quadcopter, during a demonstration of new domestic weapons in Kyiv Oblast on 13 April 2024. In Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Oleksandr Synytsia / UNIAN.
Since June 2024, teams of Brave1, a platform uniting public and private initiatives to develop innovative solutions for defense and security forces, have been creating a Ukrainian analog to a Chinese Mavic drone. Three domestic drones have already been deployed on the battlefield, says Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides. Both Ukraine and Russia have been extensively deploying small, inexpensive commercial drones, like the DJI Mavic 3, for battlefield surveillance and fire direction. These civilian drones are frequently modified to carry small bombs for attacking enemy infantry and equipment.

Fedorov noted that three Mavic analog drones—Lens and Zoom by Frontline and Shmavik by Reactive Drones— have already been operating on the frontlines. These drones are resistant to enemy electronic warfare and meet NATO standards.

“These drones are adapted to the realities of war, featuring integrated communication systems resistant to enemy electronic warfare means, automatic landing capabilities, and a ‘return home’ mode. Ukrainian producers also manufacture a significant portion of their components,” Fedorov stated.

He emphasized the efficiency and affordability of Mavics, noting that a single military unit can use up to five such drones in one day.

“However, importing Mavics is challenging and expensive, making the development of a Ukrainian analog a top priority,” he added, highlighting positive feedback from Ukrainian soldiers on the newly deployed drones.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said next year, Ukraine will continue to ramp up its own defense production, with plans to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles, including Neptune missiles.

