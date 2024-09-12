Eng
Ukraine Integrates “Black Widow” bomber drone into its armed forces

This reusable tactical quadcopter is suitable for both day and night operations.
12/09/2024
A "Black Widow" unmanned aerial system. Credit: Ukraine's Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian military will receive a new “Black Widow” unmanned aerial system, the country’s Defense Ministry has reported.

However, the Ukrainian authorities have not disclosed details on the specifications of this domestically-produced bomber drone. They mentioned that it is a reusable tactical quadcopter. An experienced operator can use it against targets both during the day and at night.

The ministry also noted that due to its relatively low price, the “Black Widow” can be used as an FPV strike drone.

“The Black Widow drone, designed for single-use, carries a reinforced explosive payload,” said the Defense Ministry.

Recently, Ukrainian soldiers also began using the domestically-produced multi-role front-line transport drone BoarTAC, according to Militarnyi. Its design took into account requirements based on the combat experience of Ukrainian troops.

Last month, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense signed several contracts to purchase domestic drones, electronic warfare systems, and communication equipment.

Moreover, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has recently announced that the Brave1 platform, set up by the Ukrainian government to implement projects that can be used for the country’s defense, has increased grants for defense tech developers to over $190,000 per project.

Ukrainian tech grants boosted to support innovation

Producers of unmanned aerial vehicles, land and naval robotic systems, electronic warfare and cyber warfare systems, reconnaissance tools, missile and artillery systems, unconventional weaponry, and military protection and security systems can now apply for new grants.

