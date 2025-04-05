Exclusives

Trump administration cuts funding for Ukrainian literature translations at Harvard. The termination threatens an anthology of Ukrainian-Jewish poetry that would counter Putin’s narrative of Ukrainian cultural insignificance.

“We have practically lost”: Georgian student reveals brutal reality behind 128 days of protests. Tear gas burns your eyes. Police batons break your bones. But watching your country slide into Russia’s orbit? That pain lasts forever.

Military

“Horrible bang, wild screams.” Russian missile strike kills 16, including 6 children, near playground in Zelenskyy’s hometown. Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, marking the second such attack in just a week.

Four dead, 35 injured in Kharkiv drone attack: “My son was home alone… his apartment completely burned”. Ukrainian emergency services have recovered a fourth body from under the rubble following Russian drone attack on Kharkiv’s Novobavarskyi district on 3 April

Frontline report: Ukraine’s dirt-cheap drone strikes cost Russia 900,000 barrels of oil every single day. Ukrainian drone strikes have taken a significant toll, halting 15% of Russia’s oil refining capacity, and recovery is in question due to sanctions.

ISW: Ukrainian forces likely liberated Nadiivka village near Pokrovsk. Ukrainian forces have made territorial gains southwest of Pokrovsk while Russian troops continue attacks across multiple settlements in the Donetsk Oblast.

US General Cavoli: Ukraine solved some manpower shortages in war effort. Ukraine expanded its pool of eligible military recruits to address personnel shortages in its defense against Russian forces, according to America’s top general in Europe.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine to receive additional F-16 fighter jets – US General. Not a single F-16 fighter currently operating in Ukraine came directly from US stocks, with European allies Netherlands and Denmark serving as the primary suppliers instead.

International

Kremlin says “no plans” for Putin-Trump call as White House warns patience is limited. US Secretary of State cautions that Trump will not tolerate “endless talks” with Russia, urging Moscow to take real action.

Two-thirds of Germans fear Russian attack on other European countries. Germans express declining confidence in NATO’s security guarantees, with 80 percent doubting US protection, a new survey reveals.

Trump, Zelenskyy may attend NATO summit in The Hague this summer. Trump’s planned attendance at the NATO summit in The Hague comes as European allies express uncertainty about US commitment to mutual defense.

Rubio acknowledges that Russians violates ceasefire and says that negotiations will not last forever. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a timeline for Russia to demonstrate interest in ending the war, saying decisions must come in weeks rather than months.

“In some form.” Russia is now open to Western security guarantees for Ukraine —that’s never happened before. Putin’s envoy Dmitriev signals a major shift in Washington talks, suggesting Russia may accept Western security guarantees for Ukraine.

Military delegation from “coalition of the willing” arrives in Ukraine. A meeting of representatives from France, the UK—leading the “coalition of the willing” delegation—and Ukraine begins in Kyiv to discuss the deployment of a military contingent.

NBC: Trump’s inner circle advises against call with Putin until he commits to full ceasefire. Despite telling NBC News he planned to speak with Putin this week, President Trump has not scheduled a call with the Russian leader as advisers urge caution.

Putinist Netrebko to perform at London Royal Opera House. She also donated a million rubles to traitor and collaborator Oleg Tsarev

Slovakia’s Ammunition for Ukraine campaign smashes records, raising over € 5 million despite government’s stance. A grassroots initiative in Slovakia has defied the government’s pro-Russian stance, raising an unprecedented €5.1 million to fund ammunition for Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

US military doctors secretly save poisoned wife of Ukraine’s spymaster Budanov. Poisoned in 2023, Marianna Budanova was flown to the US in December 2024 for urgent care after her condition worsened.

The Telegraph: Ukraine’s air defense catch rate drops to 50% as Russia’s drone attacks skyrocket amid peace talks. Since US-led peace talks began, Russian drone attacks have surged from 101 to 154 daily, with Ukraine’s air defense struggling to keep up.

New Developments

