Exclusives

“We have practically lost”: Georgian student reveals brutal reality behind 128 days of protests. Tear gas burns your eyes. Police batons break your bones. But watching your country slide into Russia’s orbit? That pain lasts forever.

The US wants Ukraine’s minerals. The deal is worse than you think. It’s not just about extracting lithium and titanium – it’s about capturing the entire decision-making machinery of a sovereign state.

Military

Ukraine braces for Russian spring offensive as Moscow reinforces troops with 150,000 soldiers. As Russian units regroup and intensify pressure on key frontlines, concerns grow over the sustainability of Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

NATO believes that Russia hoards missiles for fresh attack on Ukraine.

Frontline report: Russians suffer 3,000 casualties in failed 10-month assault on single Ukrainian village. Ukrainian forces maintain fire control over Bilohorivka from advantageous high ground positions, forcing Russian commanders to deploy increasingly desperate infantry tactics while artillery and drone strikes decimate their advancing troops.

Forbes: 660-pound rockets obliterate russian helicopters at belgorod base. A Russian soldier’s video assessment revealed the extent of damage to four helicopters hit by Ukrainian HIMARS rockets containing 720,000 tungsten fragments.

Intelligence and Technology

Czech FM says ammunition initiative shifts Russia-Ukraine shell ratio from 10:1 to 2:1. The Czech ammunition initiative has secured monthly deliveries to Ukraine until September, while Czech industry supplied 1.5 million rounds last year, including 500,000 large-caliber shells.

Poland delivers 5,000 more Starlink terminals to Ukraine, boosting total number to 29,500. Poland has provided Ukraine with 5,000 additional Starlink Enterprise terminals for hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure.

Forbes: Russia’s trophy pink motorcycle plays hide-and-seek with Ukrainian drones (until it’s dead). With no replacements for 20,000 lost vehicles, Russia turns to civilian vehicles, a desperate measure that’s proving increasingly fatal.

Ukraine backs US sanctions against Iran drone suppliers. As Shahed drones continue to strike Ukrainian cities, international partners intensify efforts to disrupt the Russia-Iran military partnership that has supplied thousands of attack drones since 2022.

Estonia to construct 600 Ukraine’s war-tested bunkers along Russian border. The fortifications are engineered to withstand direct hits from 152mm artillery shells.

International

Major European security forum head says future of West to be decided in Ukraine. Robert Vass envisions a new “Coalition of the Willing” forming Europe’s security core outside NATO and EU structures.

Defense News: US defense chief to skip Ramstein meeting on Ukraine’s support for first time since 2022. European allies express growing concerns about American isolationism as Hegseth’s absence marks the first time in 26 sessions that the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will convene without US defense leadership.

UEFA commemorates Russian drug dealer pardoned for combat in Ukraine, while Moscow’s war kills 500 Ukrainian athletes. UEFA honors Russian football figures while working to reinstate Russia in competitions, as documents reveal the country was only suspended because 12 European associations refused to play against them, not for moral reasons.

Russian dancers perform as “Ballet of Ukraine” in Swedish cities. Swedish broadcaster SVT has uncovered that the “Ballet of Ukraine,” which recently toured Sweden, is financially linked to Russian business interests and employs dancers working in Russia.

Denmark allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth almost $ 1bn. Denmark will provide Ukraine with $970 million in military aid over the next three years, focusing on air defense systems, artillery, and support for the Ukrainian Air Force.

Bessent: Ukrainian delegation may visit US this week or next to go over proposed mineral deal.

US imposes new tariffs: 20% on EU goods, 10% on Ukrainian goods, but excludes Russia. The White House announced sweeping new import tariffs Wednesday evening that will affect virtually all US trading partners except Russia and Belarus, whose goods are already absent from American markets.

Trump administration admits Ukraine ceasefire goal will not be met by Easter. President Trump’s administration has conceded that its Easter deadline for a Ukraine ceasefire is unattainable

Trump special envoy Kellogg believes “we’re on the precipice” of getting to Russia-Ukraine ceasefire. US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg believes a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia is within reach, despite President Trump’s reported frustration with leaders of both nations.

Putin envoy Dmitriev, Trump envoy Witkoff met in Washington. The Trump administration has granted a special travel license to a sanctioned Russian official as part of its push for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russians vaccinate Luhansk children with uncertified drugs. Russian occupation authorities are conducting mass vaccination of children under six in Luhansk using uncertified vaccines of unknown origin.

18-year-old Ukrainian footballer dies in Germany, embassy confirms investigation. The death comes just months after two Ukrainian basketball players, aged 17 and 18, were killed in Germany in winter 2024, with authorities at that time suggesting their Ukrainian origin as a possible motive.

Casualties rise to 17 in Kryvyi Rih following Russian missile strike on 2 April. Russian forces conducted approximately 14 drone strikes on Kharkiv’s Kyiv district on the evening of 2 April, marking the fifth massive attack on the city this week.

