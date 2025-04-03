Support us on Patreon
18-year-old Ukrainian footballer dies in Germany, embassy confirms investigation

The death comes just months after two Ukrainian basketball players, aged 17 and 18, were killed in Germany in winter 2024, with authorities at that time suggesting their Ukrainian origin as a possible motive.
Maria Tril
03/04/2025
Ukrainian football player Oleksandr Shvorak. Credit: Kovel media
An 18-year-old trainee of the Kovel youth football club Time Oleksandr Shvorak died in Germany, the club’s page reported.

The club’s page did not provide any details regarding the circumstances of the young man’s death.

The publication Kovel Media reported that the 18-year-old from Volyn lived in Poland. From there, he reportedly went to Germany to visit an acquaintance.

According to the publication, the young man was killed in Berlin.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Germany said hromandske media that they are aware of this incident. Currently, the appropriate identification and investigation procedures are ongoing.

In winter 2024, two basketball players were killed in Germany — 17-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov and 18-year-old Artem Kozachenko. At that time, the probable motive for the murder was the “Ukrainian origin” of the young men.

