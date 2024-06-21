Ukrainian national football team achieves its first victory at Euro 2024

The Ukrainian national team played against Slovakia in the second round of the group stage of the 2024 European Championship and won with a score of 2-1. The match took place at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, as per Liga.net.

The Slovak team took the lead in the 18th minute due to a header by Ivan Schranz. In turn, Serhii Rebrov’s team evened the score in the 54th minute: Oleksandr Zinchenko spotted Mykola Shaparenko in the penalty area, delivered a precise pass, and the Dynamo Kyiv midfielder scored with a touch.

The winning goal came in the 80th minute: Roman Yaremchuk received a cross from deep and shot under the Slovakian goalkeeper.

The victory allowed Ukraine to equalize at three points with Slovakia and Romania, who will play against Belgium on Saturday.

Earlier, the Ukrainian national team lost to Romania in a group stage match of the 2024 European Championship. The game ended with a score of 0-3. The decisive match in Group E will be against Belgium on June 26.

