Trump special envoy Kellogg believes “we’re on the precipice” of getting to Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg believes a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia is within reach, despite President Trump’s reported frustration with leaders of both nations.
byMaria Tril
03/04/2025
Keith Kellogg
US Special Peace Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg/Reuters
US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, believes a complete 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia is imminent, Fox Business reported on 2 April.

“I really believe we are on the precipice of getting to a ceasefire, but both sides will have to come to some type of accommodation,” Kellogg said.

The special envoy emphasized that compromise would be necessary, saying,“Neither side is going to get everything they want. There will have to be marginalization there to get to a solution.”

According to Kellogg, President Donald Trump is currently “frustrated” with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The White House has confirmed Trump’s disappointment with both leaders regarding efforts to end the war.

Despite Trump’s anger, the US president announced plans for a phone call with Putin in the coming week.

Trump has identified ending hostilities in Ukraine as one of his main priorities. On 11 March, US representatives secured Ukraine’s agreement to a 30-day ceasefire. Putin did not reject the idea outright but set several conditions. In particular, Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, formally renouncing NATO membership plans, adopting a neutral and non-nuclear status, and lifting sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine said that Russia must also agree and adhere to initial proposal, firmly rejecting any peace deal that weakens its position.

The diplomatic efforts come as Ukraine’s defense ministry reported on 1 April 2025, that Russia had intensified attacks along the front line throughout March, despite ongoing peace talks.

Germany’s foreign minister has cautioned that allies must make it clear to the US that Putin is employing “stalling tactics” in the negotiations.

    Euromaidan Press

