Frontline report: Russians suffer 3,000 casualties in failed 10-month assault on single Ukrainian village

Today, there is interesting news from the Siversk direction.

Here, Russians threw thousands of soldiers at a small village, which was reduced to ruins in a massive battle spanning over two years. The battle for Bilohorivka has become synonymous with the fruitless Russian efforts in many sectors of the front, trying to achieve the most minor territorial gains, regardless of the cost.

Recent reports indicate that Russian forces have sustained around 3,000 casualties in trying to take Bilohorivka in a period of just ten months, including 1,543 killed, 1,455 wounded, and 15 captured. However, as fighting over Bilohorivka has been ongoing for over 2 years, the total number of Russian losses is undoubtedly much higher. These staggering losses reflect the intensity of the combat and the high price the Russians paid for mere positional gains over the past 2 years.

The battle within Bilohorivka itself is unrelenting, as the continuous shelling has reduced buildings to rubble, depriving soldiers of cover and leading to increased casualties.

Ukrainians conduct day and night surveillance of the area, preventing Russian forces from establishing full control of the village. If we look at the topographic map, we can see that Ukrainians utilize their positions on the high ground to maintain fire control over Bilohorivka, threatening any Russian movement into the settlement. Geolocated footage highlights how dangerous the current situation is, with every Russian soldier being targeted within minutes by Ukrainian FPV drone operators or small arms fire. This has forced Russians to use smaller infantry groups and, in some cases, even single soldiers to attempt infiltrating Ukrainian positions and gathering sufficient forces for a larger attack.

Looking back at the start of the battle, Ukrainian forces instead used the terrikon, a spoil heap from mining operations, to establish fire control over the area.

This vantage point allowed defenders to repel Russian assaults effectively, inflicting heavy losses on both personnel and armored vehicles, with the Russians trying to overcome the obstacle and storm the high ground head-on, losing dozens of soldiers each time. However, as the war evolved and drones became more prevalent, the exposed positions atop the terrikon became vulnerable to FPV drones. The need for underground bunkers and fortified positions became apparent, but the loose soil composition rendered extensive tunneling impractical, diminishing the terrikon’s tactical advantage.

The defense of Bilohorivka has been primarily entrusted to the 81st Airmobile Brigade and the 54th Mechanized Brigade. Both units hail from nearby regions: The 81st Brigade’s headquarters is located in Kramatorsk, and the 54th Brigade originates from Bakhmut.

This ingrained them with better knowledge of the local terrain, which has proven advantageous in combat operations. The almost two-year-long presence of these brigades in the area has allowed them to accumulate valuable combat experience in this environment, further enhancing their effectiveness against Russian offensives.

On the opposing side, Russian efforts to capture Bilohorivka have been marred by significant command and operational challenges. The 3rd Combined Arms Army, comprising predominantly motorized infantry brigades with no heavy assault units, has been actively engaged in the area. However, these units have faced scrutiny due to misinformation and operational failures.

In late 2024, Colonel General Gennady Anashkin was dismissed as commander of the Southern Grouping of Forces for providing false reports about battlefield successes near Bilohorivka, leading to unprepared assaults, insufficient fire support missions, and significant casualties.

As a result, several more commanders, including those of the 3rd Combined Arms Army fighting at Bilohorivka, were arrested and removed for exaggerating battlefield gains. Other Russian units operating in the region, including the 6th and 123rd Brigades, also underwent a replacement of their entire command staff due to these allegations, dealing a significant blow to the Russian command structure and further sabotaging all their offensive efforts, often leading to more suicidal assaults as the new commanders were unfamiliar with the terrain, and the Ukrainian forces opposing them.

Overall, the protracted battle for Bilohorivka has undergone significant evolution over the past two years, reflecting broader shifts in warfare tactics and technology. Despite relentless assaults and thousands of losses, Russian forces have been unable to secure control over the village. This enduring stalemate highlights the resilience and tactical ability of Ukrainian defenders, whose geographical knowledge and steadfast determination continue to thwart Russian advances, exacting a heavy toll on the enemy.

In our regular frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.