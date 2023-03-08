Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 378: Ukrainian government approves forced evacuation of children from Bakhmut  ~~

Government approves forced evacuation of children from Bakhmut. New prisoners of war’ exchange takes place: 130 for 90. Blast rocks occupied Berdiansk.

Today is Int'l Women's Day officialized in 1977 by UN 🇺🇦women are the backbone of society, as exemplified by border guard & paramedic Liudmyla Kravchuk. Part of evacuation team in Mariupol from first days of invasion; taken prisoner & in 🇷🇺captivity for 6mo. 📷Border Service🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/9GtB3QTtk5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 8, 2023

Daily overview — Summary report, March 8

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 08/03/23. pic.twitter.com/5W1HxctQyg — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) March 8, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 8, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content The occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarske axes. Unsuccessful offensive actions continue in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Kamianka, Avdiivka and Mar’yinka of the Donetsk Oblast. During the last day, our defenders repelled more than 100 enemy attacks on the indicated axes. The invaders launched 24 airstrikes and 1 missile strike. In particular, during the airstrikes, Russian forces used 1 UAV of the Shahed-136 type. It was shot down. The occupiers also launched more than 60 attacks from MLRS. Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes : the operational situation has not changed significantly. The formation of hostile offensive groups was not detected. At the same time, Russian forces continue to maintain their units near the state border of Ukraine. During the past day, Russian forces carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the areas of Senkivka and Karpovichi settlements of Chernihiv Oblast; Starikove, Bilopillya, Golyshivske, Pavlivka, Volfine and Grabovske – Sumy Oblast and districts of 18 settlements of Kharkiv Oblast. Among them are Udy, Veterinarne, Strelecha, Krasne, Zelene, Ustinivka, Aniskine, Shevyakivka, Dvorichna and Zapadne.

Kupyansk and Lyman axes : Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the vicinities of Hryanikyvka, Bilogorivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Nevske, and Fedorivka. Conducted artillery shelling of Putnykovo, Figolivka, Dvorichna, Hryanikyvka, and Krokhmalne settlements of Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka and Dibrova – Luhansk and Terna, Yampil, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

and : Russian forces conducted offensive actions in the vicinities of Hryanikyvka, Bilogorivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Nevske, and Fedorivka. Conducted artillery shelling of Putnykovo, Figolivka, Dvorichna, Hryanikyvka, and Krokhmalne settlements of Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopivka and Dibrova – Luhansk and Terna, Yampil, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast. Bakhmut axis: Russian forces, despite significant losses, continues to storm the city of Bakhmut. They also carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Berkhivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka settlements. Over the past day, Russian forces made more than 30 unsuccessful attacks near Orihovo-Vasylivka The areas of the settlements of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Stupochki, Predtechine, Oleksandro-Shultine, Diliivka, Zalizne and New York were shelled with artillery. Avdiivka and Shakhtarske axes: Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Kamianka, Severne, Vodyane, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces launched more than 20 attacks near Mar’yinka alone. More than 25 settlements, including Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, and Prechistivka were under enemy fire. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: Russian forces is on the defensive. Russians shelled the areas of more than 30 settlements near the contact line, in particular, Olhivske, Zatyshsha, Charivne, Pavlivka, Prymorske of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Kachkarivka, Mylove, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Kherson, and Inzhenerne. In the village of Ulyanivka of the Vasylkivskyi district of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, by the order of the so-called “Russian occupation administration”, grain crops from the neighbouring farms and farms of the district are brought to the local hangar. The occupiers, under the guise of buying at significantly reduced prices, simply confiscate grain. [Teachers and kindergartners of the so-called “authorities” established by the occupation regime force students and their parents to stay after classes in local primary education institutions in the settlement of Strilkove (Heniches’k district) of the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson oblast. They are forced to study the constitution and laws of the Russian Federation, as well as the history and literature of Russian forces. During recess, children are forced to learn and sing the Russian anthem.] Aviation of the Defense Forces made 7 strikes on the areas of Russian force concentrations during the day. Also, our defenders shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the “Orlan-10” type. At the same time, missile and artillery forces struck 1 Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile system, 5 areas of concentration of Russian manpower, 3 warehouses of fuel and lubricants and 1 radar reconnaissance and control system “Zoopark”.“ Zelensky warns of an ‘open road’ through Ukraine’s east if Russia captures Bakhmut, as he resists calls to retreat, CNN reports. “Russian troops will have an open road to capture key cities in eastern Ukraine if they seize control of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an interview with CNN, as he defended his decision to keep Ukrainian forces in the besieged city. This is tactical for us, Zelensky said, insisting that Kyiv’s military brass is united in prolonging its defence of the city after weeks of Russian attacks left it on the cusp of falling to Moscow’s troops. We understand that after Bakhmut they could go further. They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk, it would be an open road for the Russians after Bakhmut to other towns in Ukraine, in the Donetsk direction, he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an exclusive interview from Kyiv. That’s why our guys are standing there. […] Though Bakhmut does not hold significant strategic value in itself, its road connections to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk — two densely populated, industrial urban hubs to the northwest — mean those cities be next in Russia’s crosshairs if they are able to take control. […] Nearly 4,000 civilians — including 38 children — remain inside the battered city, the country’s Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said elsewhere on Tuesday. We have special evacuation teams, who help, and armored vehicles. But people often stay in basements, leaving no information about their whereabouts, she said in a televised address. This makes evacuation much more difficult. […] An adviser within the Ukrainian Presidency, Mykhailo Podoliak, told CNN on Monday that in defending Bakhmut, Ukraine had two main goals: buying time to replenish its forces and inflicting heavy losses on Russian armies. It achieved its goals by 1,000%, he said. Even if the military leadership at some point decides to retreat to more favorable positions, the case of defending Bakhmut will be a great strategic success for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a foundation for future victory.

Military Updates

Ukrainian tanks and armored fighting vehicles hunt Russian assault infantry near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

📹https://t.co/xxwAAY8FiN pic.twitter.com/tgRyOV1Z6Q — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 8, 2023

Four Russian missile carriers combat ready in Black Sea, Ukrinform reports, citing Operational Command South. “In the Black Sea, Russian forces continues maneuvering with its naval group, increasing the presence of missile carriers. Currently, there are 15 warships, including two surface missile carriers and two missile submarines, whose total volley may reach 24 Kalibr-type missiles, as well as three large landing craft, the report states.”

Russia changes tactics, attacking from north now – Humeniuk, Ukrinform reports, citing the Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Défense Forces Natalia Humeniuk. “Russia has changed the direction they are launching the Shahed drones from. They have already made sure that flying through the southern regions reduces the effectiveness, as anti-aircraft defence units manage to destroy aerial objects before they reach the target. Therefore, they have changed tactics and are now attacking from the north, while keeping missile carriers in the south and getting strategic or tactical aircraft into the air.”

Blast rocks occupied Berdiansk, mayor in exile says, Ukrinform reports. “An explosion was reported on Tuesday in the temporarily occupied town of Berdiansk in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region. Melitopol Mayor in exile, Ivan Fedorov, broke the news on Telegram.

Something’s burning in the occupied Berdiansk. Locals report that these are allegedly the consequences of the (Ukrainian – ed.) hit, the posting reads. Fedorov added that he is currently awaiting verification of initial reports from official sources. As Ukrinform reported earlier, at least two explosions occurred in the occupied town of Melitopol on March 5.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

On 4 March 2023, the Russian Ministry of Defence released a video of a rare visit to Ukraine by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. There is a realistic possibility that this was partially in response to recent footage of the owner of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, visiting his fighters on the front line. Wagner is in a high-profile dispute with the Russian Ministry of Defence and Shoigu is likely sensitive to being compared to Prigozhin. The only deployed Russian field commander shown in the video was Colonel General Rustam Muradov. It is notable that Muradov is responsible for the Vuhledar sector of Donetsk Oblast, where several assaults have failed in the last three months.

Until recently, the Russian command likely saw a breakthrough at Vuhledar as a key way to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough in Ukraine’s lines.

in Ukraine’s lines. Russian planners are likely facing the dilemma of attempting another Vuhledar assault or supporting intense fighting further north near Bakhmut and Kremina.

The Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut continues to degrade forces on both sides. Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces likely stabilised their defensive perimeter following previous Russian advances into the north of the town.

following previous Russian advances into the north of the town. A Russian strike destroyed a bridge over the only paved supply road into Bakhmut still under Ukrainian control around 02 March. Muddy conditions are likely hampering Ukrainian resupply efforts as they increasingly resort to using unpaved tracks. Public disagreements between the Wagner Group and Russian Ministry of Defence over the allocation of munitions highlights the difficulty in sustaining the high levels of personnel and ammunition required to advance with their current tactics.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Wednesday 8 March, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 155530 (+700)

Tanks – 3436 (+4)

Armoured combat vehicles – 6723 (+9)

Artillery systems – 2463 (+7)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 488 (+0)

Air defence means – 253 (+0)

Aircraft – 303 (+0)

Helicopters – 289 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5330 (+7)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2098 (+3)

Special equipment – 236 (+0)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 873 (+0)

Russia loses 244 more soldiers in Bakhmut, searches for reserves, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman of the Eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “The Russian army has suffered more losses in the battle for Bakhmut; during the day, 244 occupiers were killed, 315 more were injured. According to him, 9 more skirmishes took place in Bakhmut in the course of the last 24 hours; the Russians have also carried out 26 strikes on the positions of Ukrainian forces.

They [the Russians – ed.] are now searching for reserves, they are already deploying those who were instructors, those who were on the command posts, the ones they valued. Cherevatyi reported that the Wagner Group mercenaries are also helped by the regular army of the Russian Federation, airborne and infantry units, as well as artillery and aviation.

The spokesman of the Eastern grouping said that the current task of the Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut is to deplete the combat potential of Russian forces and prepare approaches for reinforcements, which are currently undergoing combat training and mastering new equipment.”

Russia loses 5 times more soldiers than Ukraine in battles for Bakhmut – CNN, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing CNN referring to a NATO military official familiar with the North Atlantic Alliance’s intelligence data. “NATO intelligence estimates that Russian troops lost at least five fighters for every Ukrainian soldier who died defending Bakhmut. The official stressed that the ratio of five to one is a reasonable estimate based on intelligence data. He added that Ukraine also suffered significant losses defending the city.

At the end of February, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that the military personnel of the Russian army were forced to replace the mercenaries of Wagner Group PMC on the Bakhmut front because most of the PMC units were killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia has lost up to 30,000 Wagner mercenaries in fight for Bakhmut, with one in three dead – Western intelligence, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the British publication i. “Western intelligence estimates Russia’s losses in recent months in the battles for the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, at 20,000-30,000 mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC); about a third of them may be dead. According to the official, there is increasing evidence emerging that Russian conscripts are refusing to go into battle in other hotspots along the 750-mile frontline, including the section around the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, where hundreds of Russian troops are being killed or injured every day.

Additionally, Western officials believe that the Wagner Group is running out of reserves, as the number of men of draft age in Russian prisons, where the Wagner mercenaries are recruited, is beginning to decrease. The death rates of Wagner have been significantly higher than those of the Russian Armed Forces. [The battle of] Bakhmut has not been successful for the Russians. They’ve been grinding away for six months now. What we’re seeing is a really horrific level of Russian casualties for very minimal territorial gain, and the Russian army is really in a bad way, the Western official emphasised.

The official also clarified that he did not have numerical data on Ukraine’s losses, but they are much lower than those suffered by Russia. He added that the West considers Kyiv’s decision to continue defending a city that is not tactically important the right one. They are killing a lot of Russians there, said the Western official. It may well last for another month or Ukraine could decide to leave within a week.”

Earlier, NATO intelligence estimated the losses of the Russian side in the battles for Bakhmut as five times higher than the Ukrainian losses. At the same time, British intelligence says that the Ukrainian defence of Bakhmut is continuing to wear down the forces of the Ukrainian defenders and the Russian invaders alike.”

Humanitarian

356 children listed as missing since Russian invasion started, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ombudsman’s Office in Ukraine. “Following the data from the Children of War state portal, as of March 7, 2023, a total of 356 children were listed as missing, 16,224 – deported, 10,230 – found, 308 – returned, the report states.”

Government approves forced evacuation of children from active combat zones, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. “The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a mechanism of forced evacuation of children from active combat zones. From this time forth, a decision made by oblast military administrations, in agreement with the military command and the Coordination Headquarters for the Mandatory Evacuation of the Population, can be a reason for forced evacuation.

Mandatory forced evacuation of children will be carried out with kids being accompanied by one of the parents, a legal guardian or other legal representative. Parent’s or guardian’s refusal to evacuate the child is not allowed. It is noted that, at the moment, the only area that fits the criteria for forced evacuation of children from active combat zones is the city of Bakhmut.”

Most of the Ukrainian POWs who returned home have serious injuries, head of Ukraine's presidential office Andriy Yermak 130 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine in a Russo-Ukrainian POW swap on 7 March.https://t.co/58h7Z5dmH2 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 7, 2023

New PoW exchange takes place: 130 for 90, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing RIA Novosti, Russian Ministry of Defence and the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak. “The Ministry of Defence of Russia reported that on 7 March, as a result of the negotiation process, 90 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Kyiv. They will be delivered to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the Russian Air Force. Later, the Ukrainian side confirmed the swap.

There was another PoW swap – we managed to bring 130 of our people back home: 126 men and 4 women. These are the soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, members of the National Guard of Ukraine, members of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine. Among them are 87 defenders of the city of Mariupol, 71 of them from the Azovstal plant. We also brought back the people captured near the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar – 35 people from the Donetsk front in total.”

Minister Galushchenko: Ukraine’s energy sector received aid from 30 countries, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko. “Ukraine has received 450 power equipment shipments, totalling 5,650 tonnes in weight, in humanitarian aid from international partners since the full-scale war started. Thanks to this aid, we were able to restore a large number of energy infrastructure objects that Russians had targeted with missiles, drones and artillery. This is a huge contribution to Ukraine’s energy stability and, eventually, our future victory, Galushchenko noted.

The aid received included more than 1,700 power generators, about 1,000 transformers, mobile gas boilers, special equipment, high-voltage equipment for power transmission line repairs, and a mobile cable laboratory. In general, Ukraine received assistance from 30 countries. With the equipment provided by our partners, we have resumed power and heat supply services for millions of Ukrainians, passed through that extremely challenging winter, and are already preparing for the next heating season. The international coalition contributes not only to our energy security but also global energy security, Galushchenko concluded.”

Legal

“Glory to Ukraine!”: Brothers-in-arms reveal name of killed soldier, Ukrainska Pravda reports. ” On 5 March, a horrific video appeared on the internet showing an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war being shot by the Russians after saying “Glory to Ukraine! As per the information available, it was Tymofii Shadura from the 30th Mechanised Brigade. It is noted that Tymofii Shadura was considered to be a missing person since 3 February 2023, after combat actions near the city of Bakhmut. At the moment, the body of the Ukrainian defender is on the temporarily occupied territories.

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal proceeding regarding the video in which Russian invaders shot a Ukrainian soldier. Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate the circumstances of the shooting of the Ukrainian prisoner of war.”

Military commissar prosecuted in Ukraine for “mobilisation” in Crimea for the first time, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “According to the public accusation of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Autonomic Republic of Crimea, an occupying military commissar from Crimea was sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment in absentia. He was found guilty of breaking laws and customs of war, specifically forcing civilians from the occupied peninsula to serve in the Armed Forces of Russia (Art. 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This is the first sentence in Ukraine for this crime.”

Support

Commander of Ukraine's Army Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi meets with top NATO generals to discuss the battle of Bakhmut & military aid Gen. Zaluzhnyi met with Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli, 🇬🇧Admiral Toni Radakin & 🇵🇱Gen. Rajmund Andrzejczakhttps://t.co/NwMTGxHiAg — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 7, 2023

Ukraine is running low on ammo, asks EU for 250,000 artillery shells a month, Euromaidan Press reports. “In a letter obtained by the Financial Times, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov appealed to his counterparts in the EU states on 2 March to provide Ukraine with 250,000 artillery shells a month to ease a critical shortage, due to which Ukraine’s Armed Forces “only firing a fifth of the rounds they could.”

Reznikov said Ukraine was firing on average 110,000 155mm-caliber shells a month, a quarter of the amount used by Russia.

Meanwhile, Estonia’s ambitious proposal reviewed by NBC News would have Europe increase 155-millimeter artillery shell production by seven times, moving manufacturing capacity from 240,000 to 300,000 shells per year to up to 2.1 million shells annually.”

Ukrainian pilots ready to leave for any country to receive training immediately – Ihnat, Ukrinform reports, citing spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Yurii Ihnat. “The best Ukrainian pilots have already been designated and are ready to leave for any country willing to provide training immediately. Ihnat mentioned that two Ukrainian pilots had already gone to the United States in order to analyze the skills of Ukrainian aviators and the needs of a potential base intended for training in the operation of modern aircraft.

According to Ihnat, the Ukrainian side has a road map developed long before the Russian invasion. Our military leadership has long planned to switch to modern multirole aircraft. This is an action plan, a road map that provides for pilot training along with military engineer training. […] At the same time, [relevant] infrastructure should be prepared. This work is already underway in Ukraine, Ihnat noted.

In his words, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry and Defense Ministry are already working on this issue and preparing the sites where the Western advanced equipment can be received.”

Ukraine to receive Patriot, we should wait for official information, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Air Forces Command. “Ukraine will receive Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, but it is worth waiting for official information from authorised persons. Definitely, the Patriot will be in Ukraine. The decision has been made, and people are learning [how to use these systems – ed.]…

When you see that the commander of the Air Force is testing at the wheel of a Patriot, it will definitely be in Ukraine. Or we will announce the first Ruscist plane that will be shot down by a Patriot (they can shoot down targets up to 150 kilometres away).

On 7 March, several media outlets, referring to the Spanish media La Razon, which published an interview with Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, wrote that Ukraine had already received the Patriot air defence system. At the same time, the ministry noted to Ukrinform that the mention in the Spanish edition of the Polish minister’s receipt of the Patriot air defence system by Ukraine was apparently due to an error during translation.”

Canada preparing to send Ukraine hundreds of high-tech drones – media, Ukrinform reports, citing National Post. “The Government of Canada is finalizing negotiations on the supply of hundreds of modern reconnaissance drones to Ukraine. Ottawa is understood to be negotiating a deal to supply Ukraine with hundreds of high-tech, Canadian-made drones the Ukrainians have identified as the only product on the market that satisfies all our operational requirements, the report reads.

It is noted that Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development send last July a letter to Anita Anand, Canada’s Defense Minister, and Chrystia Freeland, the Finance Minister, telling them that tactical drones have become crucial for the forces on the ground. In the letter, Svyrydenko said Ukraine has developed some home-grown unmanned aerial vehicles but they come with serious limitations — including their vulnerability to Russian electronic warfare that has led to the deaths of many drone pilots, and their limited ability to operate at night and in bad weather.

Svyrydenko said that the Teledyne Flir R70 Skyranger, manufactured in Waterloo, Ont., with training and field support provided by the Robotics Centre of Ottawa, has the thermal imaging, signals intercept and chemical warfare detection capabilities the Ukrainians are looking for. She requested 300 drones as a donation from Canada — a commitment that likely would cost around $150 million. […]

The signals intercept capability of the R70, in particular, would be invaluable because it allows the drone to identify where enemy phones are, and can even identify individuals, the report reads.”

Canada expands military training program for Ukrainians – Trudeau, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The Canadian Press. “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced increased support for Ukraine as part of efforts to train Ukrainian military personnel; he said it during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 7 March.

Canada will extend the duration of the Unifier engineering training mission in Ukraine until at least October 2023 and will also send instructors to train the Ukrainian military in combat medicine.

In particular, the Canadian government will provide US$3,000,000 to support the clearance of landmines and unexploded ordnance in Ukraine, in addition to the US$32,000,000 already allocated for mine defusing action. The European Union will provide €43,000,000 for the same purpose.”

Hungary trains Ukrainian medics – Defence Ministry of Hungary, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Hungarian portal 24.hu. “The Ministry of Defence of Hungary confirmed that it partakes in the training of military medics from Ukraine.

The position of Hungary has not changed: we are on the side of peace and do not support any steps that may lead to the escalation of the war; this is why we do not send neither armament nor soldiers to Ukraine. […]

Yet the Hungarian government officially does not let the cargoes with NATO armament pass through its territory, and Hungary is the only Western state that does not supply Ukraine with any military equipment, as it believes that this will only prolong the war.”

Poland ready to set up a hub to repair leopard tanks sent to Ukraine, European Pravda reports. “Poland is ready to set up a maintenance hub for Leopard tanks transferred to Ukraine, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Tuesday. Błaszczak expects his German counterpart Boris Pistorius to convince the country’s industry to deliver spare parts for older-type Leopard tanks that Poland has committed to deliver to Ukraine. “The main problem is the lack of spare parts. I hope for a breakthrough,” Bloomberg cited Błaszczak.

Błaszczak also said that Poland will deliver 10 more Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine this week after handing over four last month. Poland was the first of the Western allies to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Warsaw will also hand over 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks.”

Ukraine has already received $38B in international aid – NBU, Ukrinform reports, citing the macroeconomic and monetary review for March 2023 from the National Bank of Ukraine. “Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of the end of February 2023, the amount of international aid has exceeded $38 billion. Due to the inflow of international financial aid, international reserves have been growing since October 2022, and as of the end of January 2023, they have reached $29.9 billion, the report said.

In January 2023, Ukraine received $4.2 billion from international partners. In 2022, Ukraine received more than $32 billion worth of international financial aid, including $14 billion in grants.”

New Developments

Atlantic Council experts analyzed >10,000 Russian propaganda texts from 14 pro-Kremlin outlets in the run-up to the invasion and selected the most commonly used narratives that they used to justify a war of aggressionhttps://t.co/eC74jJKQcO pic.twitter.com/5BU12nYgOH — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 8, 2023