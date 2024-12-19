Exclusive

“Russia makes nations slaves”: a Georgian activist explains her country’s revolt . First they rigged elections, then they killed EU hopes. Activist Marika Mikiashvili reveals how Russia captured Georgia without firing a shot.

France bets its European power on this secret Ukrainian brigade . Forged in France’s secret military camps, the Anna of Kyiv Brigade hammers through combat drills with a twin mission: Ukraine’s survival and Paris’s bold bid for European leadership.

Military

Frontline report: North Koreans rest while under fire, abandon wounded in devastating Ukrainian attack in Kursk Oblast . The failed assault, conducted across mine-laden fields in bitter winter conditions, exposed critical gaps in North Korean military preparedness and the human cost of outdated warfare tactics.

North Korean forces suffer over 1,000 casualties in Russia’s Kursk Oblast . South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun disclosed this number following a closed-door intelligence briefing.

Ukraine’s military confirms hit on Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery . Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed military and security services conducted an overnight strike on Russia’s only operating oil refinery in Rostov Oblast.

Drones strike last operational oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast . Russian authorities confirmed a massive drone attack on Rostov Oblast facilities last night, with strikes hitting Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery and reportedly targeting military airfields.

Intelligence and technology

Danish $291 million package prioritizes air defense and F-16 maintenance . Denmark’s 23rd support package provides funding for Ukrainian air defenses and F-16 maintenance, complemented by joint Swedish-Danish CV90 donations.

UK announces new $282 million military aid package for Ukraine . The package includes small boats, reconnaissance drones, unmanned surface vessels, radars, ground-based decoy systems, electronic warfare systems, maintenance, and spare parts.

International

Russian assets to stay frozen until Ukraine gets compensation, EU says . The European Council also pledges military and financial support for Ukraine, including 16.2 billion euros in 2024 payments and equipment delivery commitments.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss EU accession and financial aid in Brussels . The talks focused on the opening of two new EU accession negotiation clusters and 2025 priorities.

Zelenskyy plans to discuss US aid with Trump after inauguration, emphasizes importance of US-EU unity . The US President-elect said earlier that he intends to cut US aid for Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

None of Russia’s 85 drones reach targets in Ukraine; missiles hit homes but cause no injuries . Three Russian missiles reportedly damaged detached houses and apartment buildings in Sumy and Kryvyi Rih.

Political and legal developments

World Bank approves first Ukraine aid from US loan backed by Russian assets . Profits generated by frozen Russian assets will repay the $2.05 billion loan.

