Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1029: Czech Republic recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

Exclusives

“Russia makes nations slaves”: a Georgian activist explains her country’s revolt. First they rigged elections, then they killed EU hopes. Activist Marika Mikiashvili reveals how Russia captured Georgia without firing a shot.

France bets its European power on this secret Ukrainian brigade. Forged in France’s secret military camps, the Anna of Kyiv Brigade hammers through combat drills with a twin mission: Ukraine’s survival and Paris’s bold bid for European leadership

Behind China’s pro-Putin face, consumers wage economic war. As Beijing courts Putin, Chinese shoppers revolt against Russian goods, revealing how consumers could dent the Kremlin’s war ambitions.

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian drones inflict catastrophic losses on North Korean stormtroopers near Kruglen’koe in Kursk Oblast. The attackers, largely unprepared for modern warfare tactics, faced devastating casualties due to their outdated combat approach and unfamiliarity with drone warfare.

Hundreds of North Korean troops killed or injured fighting against Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk, US military says. US defense officials said that Russia’s North Korean allies have lost “a couple hundred” troops in recent fighting, marking the first casualty assessment since their deployment.

Forbes: Ukraine’s artillery decimates North Korean troops with US cluster munitions. One improved Dual-Purpose Conventional Munition (DPICM) shell releases 88 submunitions.

Ukrainian drones strike Rostov Oblast, targeting key military facilities. According to Russian Defense Ministry two other drones reportedly were intercepted over Belgorod Oblast and one each over Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

Russia occupies Sontsivka in Donetsk Oblast, advances near 9 other locations – Deep State. Ukrainian forces face potential encirclement risk near Velyka Novosilka as Russia reduces Vremivka salient.

Ukraine downs 51 out of 81 Russian drones overnight. Over the past day, Russian attacks killed 3 people and injured 14 others in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv oblasts.

As of 18 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 766690 (+1580)

Tanks: 9571 (+4)

APV: 19772 (+21)

Artillery systems: 21164 (+5)

MLRS: 1256

Anti-aircraft systems: 1025

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20470 (+64)

Cruise missiles: 2943

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 31610 (+60)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s Security Service emerges as Kyiv’s key lethal force for taking out adversaries. Once focused on domestic security, Ukraine’s SBU has transformed into a sophisticated force that regularly eliminates high-value targets deep within Russian territory.

ISW: Russia denies North Korean troops in Kursk to mask military dependence. US & Ukrainian sources confirm North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine’s Kursk Oblast.

Germany to transfer equipment repair center for Armed Forces of Ukraine from Slovakia. This development could impact the speed and efficiency of returning repaired equipment to Ukraine’s front lines.

Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with propelling charges for 155mm artillery. Beyond immediate battlefield needs, the deal is part of a broader strategic collaboration that includes plans for domestic weapons production in Ukraine.

Russia moves military equipment to its coastal bases in Syria. Satellite imagery reveals Russian military equipment concentration at Syria’s Tartus naval base and Khmeimim airbase for possible evacuation.

International

UK plans long-term Ukraine’s support despite Russia’s nuclear threats, says British defense secretary in Kyiv. Britain’s defense chief arrives in Kyiv with promises of sustained support through 2025.

Europe may send 100,000 peacekeeping troops in Ukraine in event of ceasefire. European powers contemplate their largest military deployment to guarantee Ukraine’s security, though key questions about mandate and composition remain unresolved.

Reuters: Germany may expand military to 230,000 troops in face of Russian threat. The move reflects broader changes in German politics, where decades of military restraint have given way to more assertive defense policies.

Czech Senate unanimously recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide. In a historic vote, the Czech Senate unanimously recognized the 1944 Soviet deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide.

US State Dep: Biden’s Ukraine military aid should meet needs through 2025. The State Department confirmed that current US military aid to Ukraine should meet the country’s defense needs through 2025.

European Commission transferred 4.1 billion euros to Ukraine. The payment comes as Ukraine demonstrates progress on key reforms, from battling corruption to modernizing the country’s energy markets.

Ukraine condemns Pan-African Parliament members’ trip to occupied Donetsk. Ukraine criticized the visit of 12 African delegates to occupied areas, citing violations of international law and Ukrainian sovereignty.

Western leaders should stop speculating about Ukraine’s defeat, Polish PM Tusk urges. The Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met President Zelenskyy in Lviv to discuss bilateral relations, military support, and historical issues.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia pressures Ukrainian POW families to spy in exchange of information on their relatives. Russian intelligence services are exploiting families’ desperation for information about captured relatives to recruit them for espionage.

Ukraine documents 177 POW executions by Russian forces as war crime videos surge. Russian forces increasingly shoot and share their execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war videos, with confirmed cases more than doubling in 2024 amid international inaction.

Political and Legal Developments

Zelenskyy says Ukraine has no strength to recapture Crimea and Donbas.

Bloomberg: Trump’s Ukraine envoy reportedly plans Moscow visit in January 2025. Keith Kellogg is allegedly planning a diplomatic mission to Europe, including a possible visit to Moscow.

No current prospects for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, says Zelenskyy’s adviser. Moscow remains unwilling to engage in genuine peace talks unless pressured, Mykhailo Podoliak said, as speculation grows about Trump’s plans to end the war.

New Developments

Oscars shortlist for 2025 includes two Ukrainian documentaries. Following last year’s historic win, Ukrainian cinema continues to impress international audiences.

Read our earlier daily review here