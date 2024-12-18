Oscars shortlist for 2025 includes two Ukrainian documentaries

Two Ukrainian documentary films secured spots on the shortlists for the 95th Academy Awards, according to the official Oscar website.

This recognition follows the Oscar win for Best Documentary Feature for 20 Days in Mariupol at the 2024 Academy Award. Directed by Mstislav Chernov, it became the first Ukrainian film to win a gold statuette and previously won the BAFTA for Best Documentary in February.

On the 2025 shortlists, Porcelain War and Once Upon a Time in Ukraine have been recognized in the documentary feature and short film categories, respectively.

Directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, Porcelain War competed among 169 documentary submissions. Alongside with the other 15 films Porcelain War advanced to the next round of voting in the feature-length documentary category. The film stands as a testament to the diverse storytelling emerging from Ukraine’s current war.

Once Upon a Time in Ukraine, a US-Ukrainian co-production by Betsy West and Earl Mac, has been shortlisted in the documentary short film category, further highlighting the international recognition of Ukrainian filmmaking.

The State Film Agency of Ukraine previously announced that three Ukrainian films were initially longlisted: La Palissade, Porcelain War, and the documentary Peaceful People.

La Palissade by Pylyp Sotnychenko did not make the final shortlist for the International Feature Film category.

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for 3 March 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where these shortlisted films will await their final verdict.

