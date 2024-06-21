Ukrainian company Nova Poshta receives international logistics “Oscar”

Ukrainian postal and delivery enterprise Nova Poshta has won its first logistics “Oscar”, announced the company’s CEO Volodymyr Poperechniuk.

Nova Poshta, established in 2001, delivers 1,5 million parcels and shipments daily. The company has established the most accessible network in Ukraine for its customers, with 11,400 branches and 15,500 parcel lockers.

In 2023, Nova Poshta delivered 412 million shipments, a 30% increase from 2022. The company has also opened representative offices in 11 countries: Moldova, Poland, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Hungary and Italy.

“The ultimate judge for any company is its customer, but it is especially gratifying to receive recognition from an international panel of logistics experts – the WORLD POST & PARCEL AWARDS!” said Poperechniuk on 21 June.

The best operators in the world, including eBay, Royal Mail, InPost, FedEx, DPD, United States Postal Service, and Correios, participated in the competition.

The intrigue lasted until the very end—the decision on the winner was made just a few hours before the official award ceremony. Finally, Nova Poshta was recognized as the best postal operator in the world, the company’s CEO wrote on social media.

“Our program, “Divided by Borders, United by Nova Poshta,” impressed the judges. The fact that Ukrainian companies continue to operate, develop, and actively participate in humanitarian projects during the war and blackouts both shocks and impresses Europeans! The judges specifically noted that we continue to work across the country, including in front-line cities, implementing new technologies, and building an international network,” said Poperechniuk.

In his Facebook post, he said he is proud of the entire Nova Poshta team and also sent “respect and gratitude” to soldiers who protect Ukraine from Russian occupiers.

