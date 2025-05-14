Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hoping that diplomatic efforts surrounding potential talks in Türkiye will help demonstrate to US President Donald Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the real obstacle to peace.

The discussions about a potential Zelenskyy-Putin meeting in Türkiye began with a visit to Kyiv by leaders from Britain, France, Germany, and Poland, who after consulting with Trump, gave Putin an ultimatum to agree to a 30-day ceasefire by 12 May or face additional sanctions. Putin rejected this ultimatum and instead proposed resuming direct negotiations based on the 2022 Istanbul protocols, which are often characterized as amounting to Ukraine’s surrender.

“Trump needs to believe that Putin actually lies. And we should do our part. Sensibly approach this issue, to show that it’s not us that is slowing down the process,” Zelenskyy told a small group of journalists at his office in Kyiv, as reported by The Guardian.

The Ukrainian leader confirmed he would travel to Türkiye on Thursday, 15 May, for a scheduled meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, but stated he would be prepared to travel to Istanbul immediately if Putin appeared there.

“If Putin does not arrive and plays games, it is the final point that he does not want to end the war,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that without a ceasefire agreed by the leaders themselves, lower-level talks would be pointless.

“I want you to understand why I would meet with Putin. We are not going to be able to agree on everything now. It’s impossible. We have different approaches to life, different worldviews. But we have to somehow find a way to end the war,” he said.

However, the Kremlin has indicated Putin may not attend personally.

“Our delegation will be there and will wait for the Ukrainian side,” said Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that Russia wanted to address what Moscow considers the “root causes” of the conflict, including the propaganda narratives about “denazification” of Ukraine and incorporation of annexed territories into Russia.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also urged Putin to personally attend upcoming peace negotiations with Ukraine in Türkiye. Lula emphasized that talks should build on the 2022 Istanbul agreements and highlighted Brazil’s neutral stance, advocating dialogue and multilateralism as the path to peace.

Trump, currently visiting Saudi Arabia, suggested he might join the potential talks, stating:

“I believe the two leaders are going to be there. I was thinking about flying over.”

Zelenskyy expressed hope that Trump would meet him in Türkiye, noting that “If Trump travels, it will push Putin also to travel,” and adding that “Trump can really help. It’s the situation where the US being present can give important guarantees.”

Ukrainian President emphasized that any upcoming peace talks must result in a “political victory,” such as a ceasefire and the exchange of all prisoners, rather than just discussions.

Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg also suggested the possibility of a three-way summit, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly expected in Türkiye as well.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that new sanctions would be implemented if the Türkiye meetings proved fruitless.

“I believe that President Trump is not against imposing sanctions… and I believe that there is political will in Congress to vote for these sanctions. I believe the Americans are very close to imposing these sanctions,” he said.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Kremlin is attempting to manipulate Western opinion by portraying Ukraine’s surrender terms as a reasonable peace offer, while actually demanding conditions that would force Ukraine into complete capitulation.

This analysis comes in response to Putin’s proposal to resume negotiations based on the 2022 Istanbul protocols. These protocols include demands for Ukraine’s permanent neutrality, renunciation of NATO membership, severe military restrictions, and granting official status to the Russian language, effectively leaving Ukraine vulnerable to future aggression.

Meanwhile, Russia continues military operations aimed at securing strategic territories, undermining ceasefire efforts.