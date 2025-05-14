Zelenskyy: Meeting with Putin must yield “political victory” not just talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview published by Libération that if he meets with Kremlin President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye this week, he intends to discuss a ceasefire and the exchange of all prisoners.

“If I meet with him, we must come out with a political victory – a ceasefire, an exchange of all prisoners for all, or something like that,” Zelenskyy said.

This announcement follows last week’s proposal by Ukraine and a coalition of willing nations for a 30-day ceasefire starting 12 May, announced during European leaders’ visit to Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Ukraine to peace talks in Istanbul beginning 15 May but notably did not agree to the proposed 30-day ceasefire. During a press conference, Putin claimed Russia is “ready for negotiations without any preconditions.”

The Ukrainian president also said in the interview that the deep mistrust may happen between the two sides. “The Russians will not trust us, we will not trust the Russians,” he said, emphasizing that only external mediators can guarantee compliance with any potential agreements.

Zelenskyy pointed to the United States as a possible guarantor of a monitoring mechanism. He suggested that Donald Trump’s presence might encourage the Russian president to attend the talks. “If Putin doesn’t come, it will look like a total defeat for him,” Zelenskyy said.

US President Donald Trump was invited to join the meeting, though Zelenskyy said he does not know Trump’s decision. “In any case, if he confirmed his participation, it would give additional impetus for Putin to come,” Zelenskyy said.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said that if Putin fails to come to Türkiye, it would be the final signal of Russia’s unwillingness to end the war.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin claims Russia continues preparing for negotiations in Istanbul but has not disclosed its delegation composition, leaving Putin’s attendance an open question.

