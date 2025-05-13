Support us on Patreon
Ukraine has orchestrated a diplomatic checkmate—if Putin fails to appear in Turkiye on 15 May, Western allies are ready to unleash unprecedented sanctions on Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
13/05/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: president.gov.ua
Putin’s refusal to attend Turkiye talks to prove Russia never wanted peace, says Zelenskyy

This is the final chance for peace—and the final unmasking of the Kremlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s refusal to participate in peace negotiations in Turkiye would be the ultimate signal that Russia does not want to end the war, UkrInform reports. 

Recently, Putin has proposed resuming direct talks “where they were interrupted in 2022” — in Istanbul. In response, Zelenskyy has stressed that he would be waiting for the Russian leader in Turkiye on 15 May and called for an immediate ceasefire starting 12 May. However, the Kremlin has still not confirmed whether Putin will attend. His spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said only that Russia’s representatives will be announced “when Putin deems it necessary.”

“We have shown absolute constructiveness. We’ve made it clear: we want to end the war. But every move by Russia shows the opposite. If Putin doesn’t show up, that will be the final point — they’re not ready for peace,” Zelenskyy says.

He also stresses that if the peace initiative fails, the West must respond decisively.

“I expect the strongest sanctions package from the US. These must be sanctions not just for aggression, but for rejecting peace. Enough compromise,” the Ukrainian president states. 

On 10 May, Ukraine, together with France, Germany, the UK, and Poland, proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting 12 May. The US has also backed the initiative. If Russia refuses, allies are ready to escalate sanctions.

The meeting in Turkiye could be pivotal — either the beginning of the end of the war, or the start of a new phase of global pressure on the Kremlin.

