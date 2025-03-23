Support us on Patreon
US-Ukraine ceasefire talks begin in Saudi Arabia, focus on energy

Ukraine’s Defense Minister has confirmed that the negotiators have kicked off crucial talks in Riyadh.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
23/03/2025
3 minute read
US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March 2025. Photo: Daria Zarivna via Telegram
Negotiations between the United States and Ukrainian representatives have commenced in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, regarding a potential partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, confirmed this.

“We’ve started the meeting with the American team in Riyadh. We are implementing the President of Ukraine’s directive to bring a just peace closer and to strengthen security,” Umerov wrote on Facebook. “The agenda includes proposals to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Today, we’re working through a number of complex technical issues — our delegation includes energy experts as well as military representatives from the naval and air components.”

The American delegation has not yet issued a statement on the negotiations in the Saudi capital, where they are expected to meet with Russian representatives on Monday. Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, previously indicated that the Americans would engage in “shuttle diplomacy,” meeting with both Russian and Ukrainian delegations, who will remain in separate rooms. The final structure of these negotiations has not been confirmed.

President Donald Trump, who pledged to resolve the three-year war quickly, told reporters on Friday: “I believe we’re going to pretty soon have a full ceasefire,” despite continued attacks following his Tuesday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they agreed to limit strikes on energy infrastructure.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, expressed optimism on Fox News Sunday: “I think that you’re going to see in Saudi Arabia on Monday some real progress, particularly as it affects a Black Sea ceasefire on ships between both countries. And from that, you’ll gravitate naturally into a full-on shooting ceasefire.”

Read more:

