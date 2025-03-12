Support us on Patreon
ISW: Russian ultranationalists and milbloggers dislike US-Ukraine’s 30-day ceasefire proposal

While the Kremlin has yet to issue an official response, Russian ultranationalists are vocally opposing a new US-Ukraine ceasefire proposal.
byMaria Tril
12/03/2025
Russian ultranationalist.
Russian ultranationalist. Illustrative photo. Credit: CEPA org.
Russian ultranationalists reacted negatively to the US-Ukraine 30-day ceasefire proposal, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 11 March.

The United States and Ukraine have agreed on 11 March to a 30-day ceasefire proposal that requires Russian approval to take effect. The ceasefire would reportedly halt combat operations along the entire frontline, suspend long-range missile and drone strikes, and end operations in the Black Sea.

According to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, this agreement “is the beginning of the path toward a just peace.” US President Trump has claimed he would end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible since his presidential campaign.

After his inauguration on 20 January, Trump took decisive action toward this goal by first holding separate talks with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. He pressured both sides: urging Ukraine to consider territorial concessions to Russia while simultaneously threatening Russia with sanctions to secure a ceasefire and halt attacks on Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the deadline for Russia to respond is “as quickly as possible” and emphasized that the “ball is now in [Russia’s] court.”

The Kremlin has not yet officially responded to the proposal. Russian state media cited earlier statements from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who said Russia “does not rule out” contacts with the United States in the coming days.

However, Russian ultranationalists reacted negatively to the proposal. One Russian milblogger claimed accepting the ceasefire would be “pure betrayal and sabotage.” Another questioned why Russia would accept a ceasefire without achieving its war aims.

Russian State Duma Deputy and former military commander Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev called the proposal “unacceptable” and warned it would allow Ukraine to rearm and regroup.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron have all expressed support for the ceasefire proposal.

Following the agreement, Ukrainian Presidential Office Deputy Head Pavlo Palisa confirmed that the United States resumed its intelligence sharing and military assistance to Ukraine.

The US-Ukraine agreement also addresses humanitarian relief, including the return of prisoners of war, detained civilians, and forcibly deported Ukrainian children.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said he would speak with his Russian counterpart soon and confirmed that resumed military assistance includes material authorized under the Presidential Drawdown Authority.

