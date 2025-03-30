Support us on Patreon
Russian attacks continue daily despite US ceasefire proposal, says Zelenskyy

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, citing daily drone strikes, artillery, and ballistic missile assaults in response to calls for a ceasefire, and urged for increased sanctions and stronger air defense support for Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
30/03/2025
3 minute read
Russia attacks Ukrainian civilians Kherson
A car burns after a combined Russian artillery and drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Kherson on 27 March 2025. Photo: Zarina Zabrisky
Russia, in response to the proposal for a ceasefire, continues to attack Ukraine daily with drones, bombs, artillery, and ballistic missiles, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The report comes as US President Donald Trump has been pushing for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Recently, Russia has concentrated attacks on fewer cities at a time, overwhelming local air defenses and increasing the number of drones that successfully strike residential areas.

“The geography and brutality of Russian attacks not just sometimes, but literally every day, every night, shows how little Putin cares about diplomacy. We have had the American proposal for an unconditional ceasefire for several weeks now. And in response to this proposal, Russian drones, bombs, artillery shelling, and ballistic missiles are launched daily,” Zelenskyy notes.

He emphasizes that Russia deserves more pressure from the West.

“Russia deserves all the tough measures that can break its ability to fight and support its system, which wants nothing but war,” the Ukrainian president says.

Zelenskyy underlines that sanctions against Russia “are necessary.” He stresses the need for more air defense systems for Ukraine and for more interaction and unity among all partners.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported that its units destroyed 2,328 Shahed-type attack drones, 874 drones of other types, and 805 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles in March.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces shot down one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 25 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles, eight Kalibr cruise missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, and one Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile.

