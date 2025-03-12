Support us on Patreon
Intelligence sharing, security assistance from US has been restored – top officials confirm

Polish authorities also confirmed American weapons are once again being transported through the Jasionka logistics hub to Ukraine.
Maria Tril
12/03/2025
Military aid and intelligence sharing recently halted has resumed following the US-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukrainian and the US officials confirmed.

The tension between the Trump’s administartion and Ukraine has escalated in recent weeks following the Trump-Zelenskyy heated discussion over the ending the war in Ukraine and the security guarantees. After the disagrement, the US government halted the military aid and banned providing intelligence data to Ukraine reportedly to push Ukrainian government to the negotiations.

Deputy head of the President’s Office Pavlo Palisa confirmed that restrictions on providing security assistance from the United States to Ukraine has lifted.

“I have confirmation that security assistance from the United States has been restored. Agreements are starting to be implemented,” Palisa wrote on Facebook.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed the intelligence sharing pause has ended.

Because of President Trump leadership, we are one significant step closer to ending the bloody war in Ukraine,” Gabbard wrote on X. “Per the President’s direction, the pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine has ended.”

The Polish Ministry of Defense has also confirmed the resumption of US military aid deliveries to Ukraine through the logistics hub in Jasionka.

“We have again started transporting American weapons through (POLLOG HUB) in Jasionka to Ukraine,” deputy Polish Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski said.

The announcement follows talks in Saudi Arabia where Ukraine expressed readiness to implement a 30-day ceasefire, if Russia takes similar action.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this would apply to “not just missiles, drones and bombs, not just in the Black Sea, but also the entire front line.”

