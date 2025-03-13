US resumes intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine

The United States has fully resumed intelligence sharing and weapons shipments to Ukraine following the March 11 meeting between US and Ukrainian representatives in Saudi Arabia, a US official told CNN.

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, he Trump administration suspended all military aid for Kyiv after US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington two weeks ago, pressuring Ukraine on peace talks with Russia.

The resumption of security assistance was confirmed by Ukrainian officials as well. Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, wrote on Facebook:

“I have confirmation that security assistance from the United States has been restored. The agreements are beginning to be implemented. The fight continues!”

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard also confirmed the end of the intelligence-sharing pause on X:

“Because of [Trump] leadership, we are one significant step closer to ending the bloody war in Ukraine. Per the President’s direction, the pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine has ended.”

CNN says artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, and ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system are once again being shipped into Ukraine, according to the official. These deliveries are part of packages previously approved by the Biden administration.

Some of these weapons had been stored in Poland before being sent to Ukraine. On the night of March 11, Poland’s Secretary of State in the Ministry of National Defense, Paweł Zalewski announced on social media that weapons stockpiled in Rzeszów, near the Ukrainian border, were once again in transit, according to CNN.

A US official told CNN that American contractors involved in maintaining, training, and supporting Ukraine’s advanced weapons systems have resumed operations. However, it remains unclear whether they had been required to leave Ukraine during the aid pause or had stayed throughout.

