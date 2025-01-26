US diplomats seek Ukraine exemption from Rubio’s aid freeze

US diplomats are seeking urgent exemption for Ukraine from a sweeping foreign aid freeze implemented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Financial Times reports. The internal cable to the State Department and USAID obtained by FT showed Rubio’s directive suspended all new foreign aid disbursements, with a review period of up to 85 days. This freeze affects hundreds of US foreign aid contracts valued at over $70 billion in the 2022 fiscal year.
According to documents reviewed by FT on 25 January, senior diplomats in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs have requested a full waiver for US Agency for International Development operations in Ukraine, citing national security concerns.
An email sent to USAID staff in Ukraine on 25 January, seen by FT, indicated uncertainty about the request’s approval but mentioned “positive signals” from Washington. Initially, USAID Ukraine delayed issuing “stop work” orders to provide clarity for partners, but by 25 January evening in Kyiv, some organizations began receiving suspension notices.
One order shared with FT directed “the contractor to immediately stop work under the USAID/Ukraine contract/task order” until written notification of cancellation from the Contracting Officer.
While the directive includes exceptions for military financing for Israel and Egypt and foreign emergency food aid, it doesn’t specifically exempt Ukraine. However, a Ukrainian government official confirmed to FT that US military assistance remains unaffected by the freeze order.
