Ukraine condemns Pan-African Parliament members’ trip to occupied Donetsk

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong protest on 16 December against a Pan-African Parliament delegation’s visit to Russian-occupied territories in Donetsk Oblast. The delegation included members from 12 African nations.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called on the African Union and Pan-African Parliament leadership to condemn the visit and avoid any contact with Russian occupation administration representatives in occupied Ukrainian territories.
The delegation, comprising representatives from Ethiopia, Tanzania, Malawi, Uganda, South Sudan, the Comoros Islands, Equatorial Guinea, Djibouti, Eswatini, Zambia, Somalia, and Mozambique, has been accused of participating in a Russian propaganda campaign.
UK intel: Russia likely expanding recruitment across Global South to sustain war in Ukraine
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “by taking part in the Russian propaganda campaign, the African parliamentarians showed gross disrespect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and disregarded the fundamental principles of international law.”
Ukrainian officials particularly criticized the delegation’s statements about opposing colonialism, which the ministry called “completely absurd” when made on Ukrainian territory illegally seized by Russia during its ongoing neo-colonial war of aggression.
The ministry emphasized that the visit contradicts both the spirit of Ukraine’s relations with African nations and the Pan-African Parliament’s founding principles of promoting peace, security, and stability.
The visit also conflicts with the Joint Statement issued by the African Union leadership on 24 February 2022, which called on Russia and other actors to “imperatively respect international law, the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Ukraine.”
Related:
- UK intel: Assad’s fall threatens Russia’s strategic ambitions in Africa and Mediterranean Sea
- Russia’s African presence at risk from potential Syria naval base loss, expert says
- Diamond giants Botswana and Angola agree to push Russia out of market
- FT: Houthis help Russia recruit Yemeni mercenaries for war in Ukraine
- Ukraine rebukes Africa’s ECOWAS official, who repeated anti-Ukrainian propaganda at Sochi forum
- India secures release of 85 citizens from Russian Army, 20 still await discharge
- Ukraine denies alleged supplies of Western weapons to African regions
- Ukraine condemns Niger’s decision to sever diplomatic relations
- Niger follows Mali in breaking relations with Ukraine amid allegations of Tuareg rebels support