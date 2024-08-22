African juntas accuse Ukraine of alleged “terrorism support” in letter to UN

The military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger escalated tensions with Ukraine by sending a letter to the UN Security Council, condemning Ukraine’s alleged support for rebel groups in West Africa’s Sahel region, who in July claimed to have killed dozens of Russian Wagner mercenaries and their local allies.

After their failed coup attempt in Russia in 2023, Wagner Group mercenaries either signed with the Russian Defense Ministry or were deployed to Africa, where they support authoritarian regimes and exploit resources to fund Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The letter, shared on social media by the recently formed Alliance of Sahel States (AES), urged the Security Council to “take responsibility” for Ukraine’s actions and prevent further destabilization.

#AESinfo | 🇧🇫🇲🇱🇳🇪

🔴 #Urgent : Les pays de l'AES saisissent le Conseil de sécurité face au soutien présumé de l'Ukraine aux terroristes



Dans une lettre adressée au Président du Conseil de Sécurité des Nations Unies, les Ministres des Affaires étrangères du Burkina Faso, du Mali… pic.twitter.com/N5itG9wVKg — AES INFO (@AESinfos) August 20, 2024

This diplomatic row traces back to late July when a Tuareg rebel group in northern Mali claimed a significant victory against Russian Wagner Group mercenaries and Malian soldiers.

The rebels’ subsequent display of a Ukrainian flag, coupled with comments from a Ukrainian intelligence official, Andriy Yusov, fueled suspicions of Kyiv’s involvement.

Yusov stated on Ukrainian television that the rebels received the necessary information and not just information, which allowed them to conduct a successful military operation against Russian war criminals. This statement was interpreted by Malian authorities as an admission of Ukraine’s role in the rebel operation.

The situation rapidly deteriorated, with Mali severing diplomatic ties with Ukraine on 5 August, followed by Niger the next day.

Mali’s government accused Ukraine of supporting “terrorism in Africa” and violating their sovereignty and international law.

Ukraine denied allegations and criticized Mali’s move as “short-sighted” and noted the lack of evidence provided. The country also highlighted its historical support for African independence and condemned the actions of Russia’s Wagner Group in Africa.

The US State Department, responding to the diplomatic breaks, emphasized the importance of maintaining open channels of communication. Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “We always believe that diplomatic relations are important, and that it is beneficial for countries to talk to each other and have the opportunity to resolve disputes and solve problems that arise between them.”

In Mali, where military leaders seized power in 2020, Wagner fighters have been aiding efforts to reclaim territory from separatists and jihadis, particularly in the northern region of Kidal. Wagner has been active in Mali since at least 2021.

Following the military takeovers, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger increasingly aligned with Russia in recent years, distancing themselves from traditional Western partners.

Related: