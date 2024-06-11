Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Russia likely expanding recruitment across Global South to sustain war in Ukraine

Russia is intensifying efforts to recruit Africans, offering money and citizenship to replenish forces in Ukraine, amid domestic mobilization challenges, reports UK Defense Ministry.
byYuri Zoria
11/06/2024
2 minute read
uk intel russia likely expanding recruitment across global south sustain war ukraine african mercenary ranks russian army somewhere screenshot telegram/dambiev african-mercenary
An African mercenary in the ranks of the Russian army somewhere in Ukraine. Screenshot: Telegram/Dambiev.
UK intel: Russia likely expanding recruitment across Global South to sustain war in Ukraine

According to the UK Defense Ministry’s latest intelligence update, Russia is significantly increasing its recruitment efforts in Africa to support its military operations in Ukraine, focusing on Rwanda, Burundi, Congo, and Uganda to enlist fighters. The expansion of recruitment across Global South is aimed at replenishing military losses in Ukraine, while avoiding mobilization in Russia, as per the Ministry.

The Ministry wrote:

  • On 28 May 2024, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (HUR) reported that Russia has intensified attempts to recruit Africans to fight in Ukraine. In particular these recruitment efforts focus on the central African countries of Rwanda, Burundi, Congo and Uganda. Russia is reportedly offering a sign-up bonus of $2,000, monthly pay of $2,200 and the promise of a Russian passport.
  • This recruitment campaign is likely to replace Russian battlefield losses, which are significant, and to sustain offensive activity in multiple axes across the front. With Russia’s finite pool of convict recruitment likely culminated, Russia is likely expanding its recruitment across the global south, to avoid additional mobilisations within Russia itself. As well as being domestically unpopular for President Putin and the Russian government, the previous mobilisation for the war resulted in a record labour shortage and an exodus of skilled workers such as doctors and IT professionals.

Earlier, referring to unnamed European officials, Bloomberg reported that the Kremlin has coerced thousands of migrants and foreign students to bolster Russian forces in their offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. Russian officials have increasingly threatened not to renew the visas of African students and young workers unless they enlist in the military, while also recruiting convicts and detaining some Africans on work visas, offering them a choice between deportation or military service, although some have bribed officials to avoid enlistment, as per the Bloomberg sources.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts