Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Niger follows Mali in breaking relations with Ukraine amid allegations of Tuareg rebels support

Junta-run Niger breaks diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing alleged support for terrorist group, following Mali’s similar action after Tuareg rebels defeated Malian soldiers and Russia’s Wagner mercenaries. Niger plans to request UN Security Council debate on Ukraine’s “aggression”.
byYuri Zoria
06/08/2024
2 minute read
dozens wagner mercenaries local allies killed tuareg fighters mali members rebel movement permanent strategic framework peace security development (csp-psd) front captured armored vehicle after battle against russian from group near
Members of the rebel movement, the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD) in front of a captured armored vehicle after a battle against Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group near Tinzaouaten, Mali. Photo via X/TOGAjano21.
Niger follows Mali in breaking relations with Ukraine amid allegations of Tuareg rebels support

Niger announced the severance of diplomatic ties with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of allegedly supporting “terrorist groups.” The decision, effective immediately, was announced on 6 August 2024, by government spokesman Amadou Abdramane in a televised statement, according to AFP.

This move follows a similar action taken by Mali two days earlier, in the wake of heavy losses suffered by the Malian army and Russia’s Wagner mercenaries in late July at the hands of Tuareg rebels.

Niger, which like Mali is under military rule, has stated its intention to request a debate at the UN Security Council regarding Ukraine’s alleged “aggression”.

In January, after expelling French forces, Niger’s military junta, ruling since 2023, agreed to enhance security cooperation with Russia, leading to the arrival of the African Corps – the successor of Wagner Group – with air defense equipment in April.

Mali and Senegal

Earlier, Mali expressed “deep astonishment” at “subversive statements” made by Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR). According to Mali’s transitional government, Yusov allegedly acknowledged Ukraine’s involvement in an attack by “armed terrorist groups” that resulted in the deaths of Malian army personnel.

The situation has also affected relations with Senegal, which had summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yurii Pyvovarov over a post on the embassy’s Facebook page. The post allegedly expressed support for Tuareg rebels in Mali following their attack on a Wagner Group contingent.

Mali cuts diplomatic ties with Ukraine over alleged “support for terrorism”

Mali, governed by a military junta since a 2020 coup, has been focusing on retaking control from separatist and jihadi groups. In 2021, they enlisted the help of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, a group notorious for their extensive record of war crimes.

In response to Mali’s severance of diplomatic relations, the Ukrainian government strongly criticized Mali’s decision to sever diplomatic relations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the move “short-sighted and hasty”, expressing disappointment that Mali made this decision without thoroughly investigating the incident in northern Mali or providing evidence of Ukraine’s involvement.

Ukraine denies “terrorism” allegations from Mali’s government, says no evidence provided

Related:

Ukraine denies “terrorism” allegations from Mali’s government, says no evidence provided

Mali cuts diplomatic ties with Ukraine over alleged “support for terrorism”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts