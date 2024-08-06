Niger follows Mali in breaking relations with Ukraine amid allegations of Tuareg rebels support

Niger announced the severance of diplomatic ties with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of allegedly supporting “terrorist groups.” The decision, effective immediately, was announced on 6 August 2024, by government spokesman Amadou Abdramane in a televised statement, according to AFP.

This move follows a similar action taken by Mali two days earlier, in the wake of heavy losses suffered by the Malian army and Russia’s Wagner mercenaries in late July at the hands of Tuareg rebels.

Niger, which like Mali is under military rule, has stated its intention to request a debate at the UN Security Council regarding Ukraine’s alleged “aggression”.

In January, after expelling French forces, Niger’s military junta, ruling since 2023, agreed to enhance security cooperation with Russia, leading to the arrival of the African Corps – the successor of Wagner Group – with air defense equipment in April.

Mali and Senegal

Earlier, Mali expressed “deep astonishment” at “subversive statements” made by Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR). According to Mali’s transitional government, Yusov allegedly acknowledged Ukraine’s involvement in an attack by “armed terrorist groups” that resulted in the deaths of Malian army personnel.

The situation has also affected relations with Senegal, which had summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yurii Pyvovarov over a post on the embassy’s Facebook page. The post allegedly expressed support for Tuareg rebels in Mali following their attack on a Wagner Group contingent.

Mali, governed by a military junta since a 2020 coup, has been focusing on retaking control from separatist and jihadi groups. In 2021, they enlisted the help of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, a group notorious for their extensive record of war crimes.

In response to Mali’s severance of diplomatic relations, the Ukrainian government strongly criticized Mali’s decision to sever diplomatic relations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the move “short-sighted and hasty”, expressing disappointment that Mali made this decision without thoroughly investigating the incident in northern Mali or providing evidence of Ukraine’s involvement.

