Ukraine denies “terrorism” allegations from Mali’s government, says no evidence provided

The Ukrainian government claims that Kremlin-backed Wagner Group activities in Africa mirror Russian aggression in Ukraine, violating international norms and threatening regional security.
Vira Kravchuk
05/08/2024
Members of the rebel movement, the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD) in front of a captured armored vehicle after a battle against Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group near Tinzaouaten, Mali. Photo via X/TOGAjano21.
The Ukrainian government strongly criticized Mali’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine for alleged “support for terrorism,” calling the move “short-sighted and hasty,” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This comes after the Tuareg rebels in northern Mali reported killing Malian junta soldiers and up to 80 Russian Wagner mercenaries during a two-day battle on 25-26 July near the Algerian border, while Ukraine’s intelligence agency announced that the rebels received help and information from them.

The Ukrainian government expressed disappointment that Mali made this decision without thoroughly investigating the incident in northern Mali or providing evidence of Ukraine’s involvement. The statement points out Ukraine’s historical support for African independence, including Mali’s, during the 20th century decolonization period.

“Ukraine unconditionally adheres to the norms of international law, the inviolability of sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries,” the Ministry asserts.

The statement also draws attention to the alleged activities of the Wagner Group, describing it as a “Kremlin-controlled military structure” involved in war crimes and human rights abuses in both Ukraine and Africa.

“There will be no serious consequences, as there are no established relations between Mali and Ukraine today,” said Oleksandr Merezhko, People’s Deputy of Ukraine, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

Merezhko pointed out that Mali’s government, which came to power through a military coup condemned by the United Nations, lacks widespread legitimacy. This lack of international recognition, he suggested, limits the impact of Mali’s diplomatic decisions on Ukraine’s wider foreign relations.

What is Wagner doing in Africa?

In Africa’s conflict zones, Russia trades military support for access to gold, diamonds, and other minerals, which are then converted into weaponry used against Ukraine.

Mali is run by a military junta that seized power in a 2020 coup, focusing on retaking control from separatist and jihadi groups. In 2021, they brought in Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, infamous for their extensive record of war crimes such as murder, torture, rape, and robbery of civilians.

Wagner was also active in Libya, Mozambique, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, and Niger. Conversely, Ukraine supported anti-Wagner efforts, notably in Mali and from 2023 to 2024 in Sudan, by providing intelligence, conducting precision strikes, and disrupting Wagner’s logistics and supply lines.

 

