US State Dep: Biden’s Ukraine military aid should meet needs through 2025

The State Department confirmed that current US military aid to Ukraine should meet the country’s defense needs through 2025.
byMaria Tril
18/12/2024
2 minute read
State Department spokesman
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. Credit: Alpha News
The US State Department confirmed that current and planned US military assistance to Ukraine should be sufficient to support the country’s defense needs through the end of 2025, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

The statement comes amid ongoing discussions about Ukraine aid in Congress, ahead of a potential presidential transition in January 2025. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on 4 December that the US was prepared to fully utilize the $61 billion in Ukraine funding authorized by Congress.

The decicions regarding the military aid to Ukraine has raised in the recent months as the potential transfer of power to Donald Trump raises significant uncertainties about future military support for Ukraine.

“We believe that that the resources that we have already provided them and that we have on – that we are still on track to provide them before the end of the administration give them the equipment, the material they need to fight through the end of 2025,” Miller said at a 17 December press briefing.

Miller declined to specify what percentage of Congress-approved aid packages had been delivered, referring questions about Pentagon drawdowns to the Department of Defense.

On 27 November, President Biden requested an additional $24 billion in assistance for Ukraine. The Pentagon announced earlier this month plans to utilize approximately $6 billion in available funds for Ukraine support programs through the end of Biden’s presidential term.

The Wall Street Journal reported in late November that the Pentagon had reached its monthly limit for transferring arms to Ukraine without impacting US combat readiness and faced “logistical difficulties” in weapons delivery.

Throughout the Biden administration, the United States has provided over $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

