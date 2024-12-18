Eng
Russia pressures Ukrainian POW families to spy in exchange of information on their relatives

Russian intelligence services are exploiting families’ desperation for information about captured relatives to recruit them for espionage.
18/12/2024
Ukrainian POWs exchanged on 31 January 2024. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskyy Official
Russian intelligence agencies are attempting to recruit the families of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) for espionage activities benefiting Moscow in exchange for information about their relatives, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, told in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

At least 3,767 Ukrainians, primarily military personnel, have been released from Russian captivity through prisoner exchanges. Many of them have reported severe torture and mistreatment during their detention.

“The Russians are eager to involve POW families in efforts to destabilize Ukraine. These are not isolated incidents, though I wouldn’t call it a critical issue,” Lubinets stated.

He explained that Russian intelligence agencies are using pressure against the families of Ukrainian POWs to force them into psychological operations against their own country.

In some cases, families looking for their relatives contact Russian authorities directly. Initially, they are given limited information, such as images or opportunities to speak with their captured closest ones. However, these interactions come with conditions—families are subsequently instructed to carry out specific tasks for Moscow.

Earlier, Lubinets said that as of 16 December, over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians remain in Russian captivity. Only 168 individuals of them were freed.

Moscow troops have also deported 19,500 Ukrainian children to Russia, with fewer than 400 successfully returned to Ukraine. Many of these children have faced coercive adoptions and indoctrination in Russian institutions, raising significant concerns about their well-being and rights.

