Polish Sejm condemns Russia’s abduction of Ukrainian children in new resolution

The resolution calls for the return of these children and hold Russia accountable for violating human rights laws.
byOlena Mukhina
11/09/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian Children
Children are in the metro station while Russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv. Photo: Konstyantyn Liberov
The lower house of the Polish parliament (Sejm) has passed a resolution condemning the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, according to UkrInform.

The resolution, “On the condemnation of the abduction of Ukrainian children,” was supported with standing applause from all Sejm members in the session hall.

“The Sejm of the Republic of Poland unequivocally condemns the abduction of Ukrainian children with the aim of illegal adoption and Russification,” the resolution states.

The document emphasizes that the deportation of children by Russia and its ally, Belarus, is a “shameful attack on Ukrainian identity.”

Such actions violate the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, stated Polish lawmakers.

“We consider it our duty to protect the rights in the Convention, including the child’s right to know their parents and be under their care, as well as the right to preserve their identity, including citizenship, surname, and family ties,” the resolution claims.

It also highlights the criminal nature of the deportation and abduction, as evidenced by the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant issued in March 2023 for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

“The Sejm of the Republic of Poland expects the international community to enforce this decision and take measures to punish those responsible for the war crimes committed against the Ukrainian people,” says the resolution.

It also emphasizes that from the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Poland has stood by the victims, particularly the most vulnerable—children. Poland supports nearly half a million Ukrainian child refugees currently residing in the country.

“We are also fighting for the rights of Ukrainian children on the international stage, including through participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. We call on the international community to join this and other initiatives aimed at returning Ukrainian children to their homes,” Polish deputies underlined.

Additionally, the Polish Sejm has called for “the immediate cessation of illegal abductions and ensuring the return of Ukrainian children to their homeland” and families.

