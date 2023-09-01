Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian boy nearly killed by Russian-speaking attacker in Germany for speaking Ukrainian

A Russian-speaking man faces attempted murder charge for attacking Ukrainian children in Germany.
bySerge Havrylets
01/09/2023
2 minute read
Children crying leaving their families to find safety abroad
A Ukrainian kid crying leaving his family to find safety abroad. Source: Fakty.ua (illustrative photo).
A man attacked a group of Ukrainian children in Germany because they spoke Ukrainian, the Göttingen Prosecutor’s Office reported, according to Die Welt.

A man attacked Ukrainian kids on 26 August at about 6:40 p.m. in the city of Einbeck in Lower Saxony. According to the police investigation, several Ukrainian children were chatting to each other on a bridge when an unknown man approached them and started to complain that the children were speaking Ukrainian. The man told the Ukrainian kids to speak Russian and said that “Ukraine started this war.”

According to the prosecutor’s office, the man allegedly pulled a girl’s hair, grabbed a 10-year-old boy, and threw him over the railing into the canal. The boy hit the iron beams attached to the bridge and injured his head and left leg.

When the boy was lying in the canal, the man allegedly threw a glass bottle at him, which hit the child’s right shoulder. After that, the attacker ran away.

An investigation into the attempted murder of a 10-year-old Ukrainian boy has begun, according to the Göttingen Prosecutor’s Office.

The man is approximately 40-45 years old. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, a black cap and jean shorts. German police are currently searching for him.

Die Welt reports that the Prosecutor General considers the attack politically motivated. According to Die Welt, the attacker spoke Russian.

