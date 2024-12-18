Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Frontline report: Ukrainian drones inflict catastrophic losses on North Korean stormtroopers near Kruglen’koe in Kursk Oblast

The attackers, largely unprepared for modern warfare tactics, faced devastating casualties due to their outdated combat approach and unfamiliarity with drone warfare.
byReporting from Ukraine
18/12/2024
3 minute read
North Korean soldiers, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Frontline report: Ukrainian drones inflict catastrophic losses on North Korean stormtroopers near Kruglen’koe in Kursk Oblast

17 December 2024. Today, there are a lot of interesting updates from the Kursk direction.

A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video on YouTube.
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video on YouTube.

Here, the Russians, unable to intensify their attacks, sent in North Korean soldiers to open a new axis of advance. Tasked with clearing a path for Russian troops, the North Koreans quickly faltered against veteran Ukrainian defenders, being woefully unprepared for the realities of modern combat.

The Russian offensive goal is to take Malaya Loknya, with Russian forces concentrated in two axes of attack at Pogrebki and Novoivanovka. By attacking from these two directions, Russians hope to encircle a large group of Ukrainian forces located in the northwestern forests, and split off a significant chunk of the Ukrainian Kursk salient.

A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video on YouTube.
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video on YouTube.

As you know, Russians have already suffered heavy casualties in these two axes of advance, with little to no progress to show for it. This caused Russians to lack the additional forces needed to intensify operations outside their efforts at Novoivanovka and Pogrebki. This meant that after weeks of training and integration into Russian VDV and marine brigades, it was finally time to send in the North Korean soldiers, to see what they were made of.

The forests that the Russians selected for the first North Korean attack could serve as a staging ground for a flanking attack against the Ukrainian positions north of Novoivanovka, mutually supporting the main Russian effort to advance to Malaya Loknya. Furthermore, if we look at the topographic map, we can see that the forest is located in the lowlands, in a branch of the Malaya Loknya River.

A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video on YouTube.
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video on YouTube.

Here, the North Koreans would attempt to move from the hills into the forests below, advancing slowly on the town of Kruglen’koe. By stretching the Ukrainian forces in the forest and Kruglen’koe, the Russians and North Koreans would be able to join their two axis of advance for a combined offensive on Malaya Loknya.

Based on their obsolete experience from the Korean War, North Korean tactics required their assault formations to accumulate a large number of forces in preparation for overwhelming infantry-based attacks. North Korean soldiers were meant to serve as the first wave of the Russian attack towards the forest, establishing a foothold and clearing the way for Russian soldiers to advance in after them. The start of this assault was officially marked by many as the first engagement of the North Korean Army in seventy years since the Korean War ended in a ceasefire.

Combat footage from the area shows a pure-infantry assault involving up to fifty North Korean stormtroopers. North Korean commanders directed their forces to advance in columns toward the forest, to minimize casualties from Ukrainian landmines.

A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video on YouTube.
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video on YouTube.

However, the attackers were largely unprepared for modern drone warfare. Despite some training, North Korean forces remained unfamiliar with the impact of drone surveillance and precision strikes, which seemed unrealistic to them. This lack of preparedness allowed drone-corrected artillery fire and targeted drone strikes to catch them completely off guard.

The survivors who managed to cross the fields were left disorganized, and as they grouped up at the forest’s edge, they became easy targets for continued Ukrainian drone strikes. Disturbingly, several North Korean soldiers were seen pleading with Ukrainian drone operators for their lives. In the end, the North Korean attack failed to achieve its objective of facilitating a swift advance toward Malaya Loknya, resulting in a decisive and costly failure.

A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video on YouTube.
A screenshot from the Reporting from Ukraine video on YouTube.

Overall, the North Koreans suffered catastrophic losses near Kruglen’koe in their attempt to establish a tactical bridgehead in the forest. These losses were primarily due to their complete lack of familiarity with the dynamics of modern warfare, where drones play a decisive role, inflicting a majority of their casualties.

Despite these setbacks, the bridgehead created by the North Koreans now provides the main Russian force with a staging ground for further advances toward Kruglen’koe. The third axis of advance, formed by a joint effort between North Korean and Russian units, is likely to turn into yet another disastrous kill zone. This reflects Russian desperation to gain control of Malaya Loknya, while the heavy losses sustained by the North Koreans foreshadows further disaster for the highly anticipated future assaults.

In our regular frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts